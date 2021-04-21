COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Following the first day of competition at the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association national championships, Western Wyoming Community College sat at the top of the team standings with 103.5 points.
After a full day of tough competition Wednesday, the Mustangs have three wrestlers going undefeated and moving on to Thursday's semifinals. Anthony Herrera at 157 pounds, Collins Smith at 165 pounds, and Mason Christiansen at 174 pounds have been perfect in their brackets thus far and will look to battle their way to the championship round.
As for the rest of the Mustangs herd, after day one, Western Wyoming is the only team left with all 10 wrestlers competing for a spot inside the top-eight, which earns individual All-American status.
Team standings
1. Western Wyoming 103.5
2. Clackamas 95
3. Pratt 88.5
4. Iowa Central 83
5. Northeastern Oklahoma 80
6. Indian Hills 65
7. North Idaho 62.5
8. Iowa Western 58
9. Rctc 57
10. Northwest Kansas Tech 49.5
Garret Ricks – 125 pounds
Round of 32
Won by technical fall over K. Johnson, Barton (15-0)
Round of 16
Won by DQ I. Tubera, North Idaho
Quarterfinals
C. Busutil, Indian Hill, won by decision over Garrett Ricks (6-5)
Destin Summers – 133 pounds
Round of 32
Won by technical fall over E. Jamie, Umpqua (19-2)
Round of 16
J. Davis, Cloud, won by decision over Destin Summers (9-2)
Caleb Nathan – 141 pounds
Round of 32
Won by fall over D. Norwood, Iowa Lakes, (4:20)
Round of 16
Won by major decision over D. Saunders, Rctc (13-4)
Quarterfinals
C. Tsermaa, Northwest Kansas Tech, won by technical fall over Caleb Nathan (21-5)
Cameron Metcalf – 149 pounds
Round of 32
Won by decision over C. Liles, Barton (6-3)
Round of 16
D. Dentis, Clackamas, won by decision over Cameron Metcalf (12-5)
Anthony Herrera – 157 pounds
Round of 32
Won by decision over J. Pullen, Joliet (11-8)
Round of 16
Won by decision over T. Silva, Clackamas (10-4)
Quarterfinals
Won by major decision over D. Chavez, Barton (10-1)
Collin Smith – 165 pounds
Round of 32
Won by decision over R. Mack, Northeastern Oklahoma (3-2)
Round of 16
Won by fall over J. Hefley, Garrett (4:54)
Quarterfinals
Won by decision over F. Padilla, Iowa Western (3-2)
Mason Christiansen – 174 pounds
Round of 32
Bye
Round of 16
Won by technical fall over V. Petty, Henry Ford (16-0)
Quarterfinals
Won by decision over D. Fields, Northeastern Oklahoma (13-9)
Andrew Nicholson – 184 pounds
Round of 32
Bye
Round of 16
T. Shook, Cowley, won by fall over Andrew Nicholson (3:36)
Tyler Scheurn – 197 pounds
Round of 32
Won by fall over G. Borth, Iowa Lakes (0:42)
Round of 16
Won by fall over T. Doren, Barton (1:31)
Quarterfinals
J. Valdez, Niacc, won by decision over Tyler Scheurn (6-4)
Wyatt Kearn – 285 pounds
Round of 32
Won by fall over S. Smart, Cowley (1:45)
Round of 16
J. Pryor, Iowa Central, won by fall over Wyatt Kearn (2:20)
For the latest results, including the final rounds which occurred after deadline, see rocketminer.com.