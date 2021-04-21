COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Following the first day of competition at the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association national championships, Western Wyoming Community College sat at the top of the team standings with 103.5 points.

After a full day of tough competition Wednesday, the Mustangs have three wrestlers going undefeated and moving on to Thursday's semifinals. Anthony Herrera at 157 pounds, Collins Smith at 165 pounds, and Mason Christiansen at 174 pounds have been perfect in their brackets thus far and will look to battle their way to the championship round. 

As for the rest of the Mustangs herd, after day one, Western Wyoming is the only team left with all 10 wrestlers competing for a spot inside the top-eight, which earns individual All-American status.

Team standings 

1. Western Wyoming 103.5

2. Clackamas 95

3. Pratt 88.5

4. Iowa Central 83

5. Northeastern Oklahoma 80

6. Indian Hills 65

7. North Idaho  62.5

8. Iowa Western  58

9. Rctc 57

10. Northwest Kansas Tech 49.5

Garret Ricks – 125 pounds

Round of 32

Won by technical fall over K. Johnson, Barton (15-0)

Round of 16

Won by DQ I. Tubera, North Idaho

Quarterfinals

C. Busutil, Indian Hill, won by decision over Garrett Ricks (6-5)

Destin Summers – 133 pounds

Round of 32

Won by technical fall over E. Jamie, Umpqua (19-2)

Round of 16

J. Davis, Cloud, won by decision over Destin Summers (9-2)

Caleb Nathan – 141 pounds

Round of 32

Won by fall over D. Norwood, Iowa Lakes, (4:20)

Round of 16

Won by major decision over D. Saunders, Rctc (13-4)

Quarterfinals

C. Tsermaa, Northwest Kansas Tech, won by technical fall over Caleb Nathan (21-5)

Cameron Metcalf – 149 pounds

Round of 32

Won by decision over C. Liles, Barton (6-3)

Round of 16

D. Dentis, Clackamas, won by decision over Cameron Metcalf (12-5)

Anthony Herrera – 157 pounds

Round of 32

Won by decision over J. Pullen, Joliet (11-8)

Round of 16

Won by decision over T. Silva, Clackamas (10-4)

Quarterfinals

Won by major decision over D. Chavez, Barton (10-1)

Collin Smith – 165 pounds

Round of 32

Won by decision over R. Mack, Northeastern Oklahoma (3-2)

Round of 16

Won by fall over J. Hefley, Garrett (4:54)

Quarterfinals

Won by decision over F. Padilla, Iowa Western (3-2)

Mason Christiansen – 174 pounds

Round of 32

Bye

Round of 16

Won by technical fall over V. Petty, Henry Ford (16-0)

Quarterfinals

Won by decision over D. Fields, Northeastern Oklahoma (13-9)

Andrew Nicholson – 184 pounds

Round of 32

Bye

Round of 16

T. Shook, Cowley, won by fall over Andrew Nicholson (3:36)

Tyler Scheurn – 197 pounds

Round of 32

Won by fall over G. Borth, Iowa Lakes (0:42)

Round of 16

Won by fall over T. Doren, Barton (1:31)

Quarterfinals

J. Valdez, Niacc, won by decision over Tyler Scheurn (6-4)

Wyatt Kearn – 285 pounds

Round of 32

Won by fall over S. Smart, Cowley (1:45)

Round of 16

J. Pryor, Iowa Central, won by fall over Wyatt Kearn (2:20)

For the latest results, including the final rounds which occurred after deadline, see rocketminer.com

comments powered by Disqus