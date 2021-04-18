04-21 -21 001 - Jenna Proctor.jpg
Jenna Proctor of Western Wyoming looks for an open teammate before throwing the ball back into play. 
Mustangs defender, Vanessa De Leon makes a strong move around the opposition during Saturday's 1-1 tie to Casper College. 
Josie Loock of Western Wyoming uses her footwork skills to get around a Casper College defender. 
Western Wyoming freshman Peighton Harward puts a stop to her opponent and comes away with possession during Saturday's contest inside Tiger Stadium. 
With a defender on her back, Porter Brown of Western Wyoming Community College finds room and makes a great pass up field. 
Mustangs goal keeper Rachel Hicks looks to quickly get rid of the ball after coming up with a great save. Hicks recorded 12 saves throughout Saturday's contest. 
A group of Mustang players swarm Macey Morris in celebration after Morris scored the games first goal on a free kick Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium. Despite going into overtime, Western Wyoming tied Casper College 1-1. Up next, the Mustangs who are 4-1-1 on the season, will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday, April 21 when Western hosts Northeastern Jr. College. Wednesday's match is set to kickoff at 10 a.m. at Rock Springs High School. Before Saturday's tie, the Mustangs were ranked 17th in the nation in the NJCAA Women's Division 1 standings. 
