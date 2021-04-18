A group of Mustang players swarm Macey Morris in celebration after Morris scored the games first goal on a free kick Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium. Despite going into overtime, Western Wyoming tied Casper College 1-1. Up next, the Mustangs who are 4-1-1 on the season, will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday, April 21 when Western hosts Northeastern Jr. College. Wednesday's match is set to kickoff at 10 a.m. at Rock Springs High School. Before Saturday's tie, the Mustangs were ranked 17th in the nation in the NJCAA Women's Division 1 standings.