Josie Loock of Western Wyoming muscles her way around a defender during a home game earlier this season. On Friday, the Mustangs defeated Western Nebraska 1-0 to advance in the Region IX playoffs. However, on Saturday, Western's spectacular season came to an end after losing 1-0 to Laramie County Community College in the finals. With the loss, the Mustangs complete its season with an overall record of 8-5-2. 

 Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

