COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - With the second and final day of the National Junior College Athletic Association championships, Western Wyoming Community College wrapped up its impressive run in second place with 147 points. The only team to land in front of the Mustangs was the defending champions Clackamas Community College, finished with 152.5 points.
As the only team at nationals to finish with 10 All-Americans, Western had three wrestlers make their way all the way to the semifinals on Thursday. However, the only one to go all the way to the championship bout was Mason Christiansen at 174 pounds. Christiansen placed second after falling to Jose Rodriguez of Iowa Central Community College.
Mustangs who wrapped up their season with third-place finishes at nationals were Garrett Ricks at 125 pounds and Anthony Herrera at 157 pounds. Teammates Caleb Nathan, who wrestles at 141 pounds, and Tyler Scheurn, who competes at 197 pounds, each placed fourth. Collin Smith finished sixth in the nation at 165 pounds.
Three more Mustangs who put together an impressive run in Iowa were Destin Summers, Cameron Metcalf, and Andrew Nicholson. Wrestling at 133, 149 and 184 pounds, respectively, each placed seventh . The final Mustangs to compete on the big stage was Wyatt Kearn at heavyweight. He earned an eighth-place finish at 285 pounds.
COLLEGE WRESTLING RESULTS
National Junior College Athletic Association championships
Team standings
1. Clackamas 152.5
2. Western Wyoming 147
3. Iowa Central 129
4. Pratt 126.5
5. Northeastern Oklahoma 125
6. North Idaho 92.5
7. Northwest Kansas Tech 81.5
8. Indian Hills 81
9. Iowa Western 80
10. Rctc 79
11. Cloud 59
12. Niacc 57
13. Cowley 46.5
14. Labette 44
15. Southwest Oregon 41.5
Garrett Ricks, 125 pounds (third place)
Consolations of 8
Won by decision over M. Ash, Niagara (11-5)
Consolations of 4
Won by decision over A. Russi, Joliet (13-7)
Consolation-Semis
Won by decision over A. Almudhala, Henry Ford (5-4)
Third-place bout
Won by decision over A. Harris, Iowa Central (9-3)
Destin Summers, 133 pounds (seventh place)
Consolation of 16 No. 2
Won by fall over C. Wiemann, Niacc (6-0)
Consolation of 8 No. 1
Won by major decision over Y. Yilma, Iowa Central (12-0)
Consolation of 8 No. 2
Won by decision over L. Montgomery, Northeastern Oklahoma (7-5)
Consolation of 4
R. Smith, Cowley, won by decision over Destin Summers (13-9)
Caleb Nathan, 141 pounds (fourth place)
Consolation of 8 No. 2
Won by decision over B. Kemper, Mott (16-10)
Consolation of 4
Won by fall over V. Guzman, Indian Hills (6:15)
Consolation-semis
Won by fall over C. Baughman, Iowa Western (2:08)
Third-place bout
M. Branford, Clackamas, won by fall over Caleb Nathan (3:51)
Cameron Metcalf, 149 pounds (seventh place)
Consolation of 16 No. 2
Won by technical fall over S. Moore, Southwestern Oregon (15-0)
Consolation of 8 No. 1
Won by decision over J. Carpenter, Mott (3-0)
Consolation of 8 No. 2
Won by fall over J. Ostrom, Cloud (0:48)
Consolation of 4
D. Brown, Northeastern Oklahoma, won by decision over Cameron Metcalf (9-7)
Anthony Herrera, 157 pounds (third place)
Semifinals
D. Porsch, Pratt, won by decision over Anthony Herrera (4-0)
Consolation-Semis
Won by decision over T. Silva, Clackamas (6-0)
Third-place bout
Won by decision over C. Tsermaa, Northwest Kansas Tech (4-2)
Collin Smith, 165 pounds (sixth place)
Semifinals
C. Minto, Niacc, won by major decision over Collin Smith (15-1)
Consolation-semis
A. Raby, Southwestern Oregon, won by decision over Collin Smith (6-1)
Mason Christiansen, 174 pounds (second place)
Semifinals
Won by decision over J. Deal, Northwest Kansas Tech (8-7)
First-place bout
J. Rodriquez, Iowa Central, won by fall over Mason Christiansen (6:17)
Andrew Nicholson, 184 pounds (seventh place)
Consolation of 16 No. 2
Won by fall over D. Robinson, Barton (4:07)
Consolation of 8 No. 1
Won by fall over J. Westfall, Southwestern Oregon (1:36)
Consolation of 8 No. 2
Won by fall over S. Liebler, Niagra (1:58)
Consolation of 4
M. Gasper, Clackamas, won by decision over Andrew Nicholson (5-2)
Tyler Scheurn, 197 pounds (fourth place)
Consolation of 8 No. 2
Won by fall over C. Bauman, Southwestern Oregon (0:27)
Consolation of 4
Won by decision over R. Murphy, Neosho (8-1)
Consolation-semis
Won by decision over J. McFarland, Iowa Western (3-2)
Third-place bout
T. Sutkovic, Clackamas, won by decision over Tyler Scheurn (6-3)
Wyatt Kearn, 285 Pounds (eighth place)
Consolation of 16 No. 2
Won by fall over T. Monahan, Niacc (4:03)
Consolation of 8 No. 1
Won by forfeit over A. Powers, Muskegon
Consolation of 8 No. 2
Won by fall over A. Perez, Barton (1:07)
Consolation of 4
D. Baker, Northeastern Oklahoma, won by fall over Wyatt Kearn (0:12)