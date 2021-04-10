CHEYENNE -- The Western Wyoming Community College men's basketball team's season came to an end after losing to McCook Community College on Friday in the Region IX semifinals by a score of 92-80.
Sophomore forward Dayne Prim closed out this Mustang career with with a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds. Trevor Trost, another sophomore, closed out his National Junior College Athletic Association career with 17 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Jerry Iliya had 14 points and five rebounds. Tyrone Foster finished with 10 points and four assists. With the loss, the Mustangs wrapped up the season with an overall record of 15-7.
Before Friday's loss, Western Wyoming opened up the postseason with a with a 77-70 win on Thursday over Otero Junior College. Leading the way for the Mustangs was Prim with 24 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Coming in right behind Prim was Trost, who had 14 points and four rebounds. Foster contributed with 11 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. Freshman point guard Marcus Collins had 11 points and four assists. Sophomore forward D'Auntray Pierce had 6 points, five rebounds, and eight blocks.