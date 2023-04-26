CHEYENNE — The Wyoming High School Activities Association formally announced Wednesday that Chad Whitworth has been hired as its next associate commissioner.
Whitworth — who has been Cheyenne Central’s athletics director since 2011 — succeeds Trevor Wilson, who will take over as commissioner this summer.
Whitworth said he first started thinking about throwing his hat in the ring for the associate commissioner job when Commissioner Ron Laird announced his pending retirement earlier this year.
“I thought (Wilson) would have a good chance of getting that job, so I started thinking about whether I’d apply for his position,” Whitworth said. “Moving into a new role in athletics in our state is a cool opportunity I wanted to pursue. ... I feel fortunate to have this opportunity.
“(Laird) has been an amazing commissioner. None of those jobs are easy, and he’s done a remarkable job. I’m looking forward to this challenge.”
Whitworth graduated from Central in 1993 before going on to the University of Wyoming, where he ran track and studied business education. He started in Laramie County School District 1 teaching at Triumph High in 1999. Whitworth moved to a business and marketing teaching role at Central the following year.
He coached the Lady Indians basketball team from 2002-11, guiding them to Class 4A state titles in 2005 and 2008. He took over as interim athletics director in 2011 and was named to the post permanently in 2012.
Whitworth was heavily involved in the WHSAA during his time as Central’s AD. He served two three-year terms on the board of directors, and was the board president during the 2019-20 school year. Whitworth was in his seventh year on the WHSAA board after taking over a spot that was vacated in 2022.
He likens the associate commissioner role to being an assistant coach.
“My job is to support (Wilson) and the board of directors’ directives, their mission and vision for the association while providing feedback and ideas,” he said.
Whitworth is looking forward to helping the WHSAA explore unified sports — which pair athletes with and without intellectual disabilities — and “name, image and likeness” issues. The WHSAA currently does not allow athletes to maintain eligibility while profiting off NIL.
“NIL is not something we can put our head in the sand about and say, ‘Oh, that’s not going to happen in Wyoming,’ because it is,” Whitworth said. “We need to have a plan in place. A lot of that is providing education for schools, parents and athletes about what is and isn’t allowed, and how we maneuver this thing and make sure everyone is protected.”
Observers have described Laird and Wilson as having complementary areas of expertise, which allowed them to serve all sports well. Wilson told KFBC’s Sports Zone in March he was looking for an associate commissioner candidate who could continue that sort of working relationship. Whitworth believes he can fill that role.
“(Laird) was a basketball coach, and I was a basketball coach. I have a track background and a pretty base knowledge of a lot of other sports that I’ve gained throughout the years,” he said. “One of the major roles of the associate commissioner job is handling officials, and that’s going to take some time for me to learn.”
Whitworth hopes to get on the road in an effort to get to know referees and coaches around the state.
“I’ve been to most of the 4A schools because that’s been my realm for the past 11 years, and I’ve coached and watched games in different places,” he said. “I’d like to get to places like Mountain View and watch them play and get to know some of the people there.”
Whitworth still has about a month left in his role as Central’s AD, but moving to his new post has given him the chance to reflect on his career.
“I have sort of led the best educational life I possibly could have,” he said. “I came back to the place I graduated from, became a teacher and coach, and had success because I had great kids and supportive people around me. I became the AD and have enjoyed every minute of that.
“Now, I get to move on and, hopefully, get to do some positive things at the state level. Central is a cool place, a great place, and I wish everyone there well. Hopefully, whoever they get is awesome. I’m sure they’ll do a much better job than I did, and I hope they do.”