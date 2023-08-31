LARAMIE — Wyoming native and Douglas High graduate Joslin Igo is accustomed to winning.
She helped the Bearcats win three Class 3A state championships, and helped Casper College make two National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament appearances.
Igo hopes to continue that string of success at the University of Wyoming.
“We had a really good team in high school, and had a lot of success at Douglas,” Igo told WyoSports last week. “And then I was recruited by Casper College, and I thought that was my best option and thought JUCO was the best route for me. Plus, they were one of the best schools in JUCO.
“We also had a lot of success in Casper winning the region twice and then onto nationals. When UW called, I told myself, ‘Yep, that’s where I’ve always wanted to go.’”
Igo appeared in 65 games over two seasons for the T-Birds. She averaged 9.8 points per game on 35% shooting from beyond the arch. Last season, Igo led the T-Birds with 12.1 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game.
During that same season, Igo shot 38% from three and 81% at the free-throw line. Over her two seasons, Casper College went 58-9 and won two Region IX titles.
Dwight Gunnare enters season No. 16 at the helm of women’s hoops at Casper College and knows better than anyone what UW is getting in Igo.
“I believe the University of Wyoming will be very pleased that Joslin is a Cowgirl,” Gunnare said. “Obviously, she is going to need to make adjustments to her game and do things differently than she was asked to do here at Casper College. However, she has a great work ethic and a high basketball I.Q., so I am very confident she’ll be able to adapt.
“Joslin is probably known for her shooting ability, but she is much, much more. We had a lot of success in the two years Joslin played at Casper College, and there is no doubt she played a huge role in that. It was a great pleasure to be her coach.”
Igo expects the pace of play to speed up and for everything to intensify as she makes the jump to the Division I level.
“There will be a good difference,” Igo said. “It was a good first step for me to go to Casper first, so I’m not blown away by how fast the game moves. Casper was a step higher than high school, and now this is a step higher than Casper. I’m prepared for it, but I expect there to be some learning curve.”
At Douglas, she had a very accomplished career becoming the state of Wyoming’s girls high school basketball’s all-time assist leader with 559. Igo broke the previous record of 558 which was held by Molly Goodrich, who starred for Campbell County from 1994-98.
Igo also holds the single-game assist record with 18 and the single-season record of 171 set by Riverton’s Erika Warren in the 1999-2000 season. Her record of 18 assists in a single game beat the previous record of 15.
She was at 180 assists and counting before COVID abruptly ended the 2020 season.
Igo will once again be teammates with fellow Douglas High graduate Allyson Fertig at UW. Fertig helped lead Douglas to three state basketball championships before the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Fertig has continued her dominance of the sport at UW, earning conference freshman of the year in 2021 and being an all-conference honoree each of the past two seasons.
“Allyson has always been a great teammate,” Igo said. “I’m so excited to play with her again. You know, in high school she was always a great leader and a great all-around teammate. She cares about everyone else, and you can see that. We have so many memories together, and I’m excited to make more.”
Igo says she received one other offer outside of UW, but once she got the call from the Cowgirls, she stopped talking to anyone else and her mind was made up. Growing up in Wyoming, UW was always her top choice to go to college, and once that was a reality, no other school stood a chance.
The four areas where Igo thinks she can contribute for the team this season are having good energy, communication, passing and shooting from the outside. These are areas of the game where Igo has thrived throughout her career and proved she can help her team win in the past.
Igo has seen the way Fertig is around her teammates and wants to build similar relationships herself.
“I want to be someone that supports everyone,” Igo said. “No matter what’s going on, I’ll try to lift everyone else up.”
Six of her teammates are from foreign countries, but this isn’t a new concept for Igo. She had international teammates with the T-Birds in Casper.
“In the beginning, you really notice how different their play style is, but they adapt and get used to how we play pretty quicklt,” Igo said.
Outside of basketball, Igo lives a simple, quiet life. Her hobbies include watching comedy movies and reading a variety of books.
Her parents, Leah and Cari Igo, have been her biggest supporters and impacted her career the most. They’ve gone above and beyond for her over the years with dedication to her development.
“They’ve supported me and instilled a hard-working attitude in me,” Igo said. “They did so much for me, just driving me all over the place and allowing me to play basketball at a high level.”
