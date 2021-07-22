ROCK SPRINGS -- Who doesn’t like a fun game of horseshoe pitching? Organizers at Wyoming’s Big Show said the competition is nothing but great fun and a way to spend the day with friends enjoying a little friendly competition.
“Get a team together or bring a large group to play, we have plenty of room and would love to have you join us!” a press release said.
This tournament begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, in the horseshoe pits. There will be first-, second- and third-place winners. Preregistration is not required as people can sign up at the horseshoe pits before the tournament starts.