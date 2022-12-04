As those in attendance at the Golden Hour Senior Center Christmas Craft Fair ordered a hot meal, staff members Chris Warden, Debbie Gomez, Laurie Rockwell and Sarah Hamilton were in the kitchen working hard to fill those orders.
Santa showed up at the Golden Hour Senior Center Christmas Craft Fair to pose for some photos.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Kylee Johnson was set up at the Christmas craft fair to sell freeze dried candy for Stellar Coffee.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Carmen (left), Kevin (center) and Briella (right) Burd enjoyed the festivities going on at the Golden Hour Senior Center Christmas Craft Fair.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Jordan (left) and Dayisha (right) Tucker had a booth set up at the craft fair to sell clothing from their business.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
GREEN RIVER – The Golden Hour Senior Center ushered in the holiday season by hosting the annual Christmas craft fair on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec 3.
During the craft fair, local vendors were set up to sell their products such as handsewn designs, candy, Christmas-themed items and more.
Santa even showed up on Saturday, Dec. 3, to snag some photos!
Along with the vendors selling their goods, event participants got the chance to participate in various raffles as well as purchasing some of the homemade foods prepared by the senior center staff.
Golden Hour Senior Center office manager said that the craft fair is something that people look forward to every year.
“We have over 40 vendors and we do this every year. It’s a big deal,” Driggs said. “We have to clear out the whole place and bring all of the vendors in. Today, we’re selling hot meals and baked goods that our baker actually makes.”
As those in attendance ordered a hot meal, staff members Chris Warden, Debbie Gomez, Sarah Hamilton and Laurie Rockwell were in the kitchen working hard to fill those orders.
“We’re cooking up all of the food for the craft fair today. We’ve got tomato soup, grilled cheese, burgers and fries and chicken sandwiches and fries,” Rockwell said. “The event helps to get people into the holiday spirit.”