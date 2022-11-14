Able Hands

This year's Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event takes place at Able Hands, 126 Elk St., in Rock Springs, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – Since July, three significant digits are seen on flyers, billboards and social media to remind those in crisis that they are not alone.

People of all ages can call or text 988, a suicide hotline, if they or someone they know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in crisis.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus