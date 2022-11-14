ROCK SPRINGS – Since July, three significant digits are seen on flyers, billboards and social media to remind those in crisis that they are not alone.
People of all ages can call or text 988, a suicide hotline, if they or someone they know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in crisis.
The public is invited to the second annual Sweetwater County’s Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event at Able Hands, 126 Elk St., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The event is an opportunity for people with shared experiences to gather and find connection, support, hope and understanding. It is open to everyone who has lost someone to suicide or wants to support someone who has.
The event is hosted by the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition with support from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Food and beverages will be served.
A screening from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website. Following the documentary, there will be a discussion. Resources and counselors will be onsite to talk to attendees.
According to Shelby Gordon, recovery clinician for Southwest Counseling Services, the documentary is appropriate for most middle and high school students, but it is not intended for children 12 or younger.
Guardians need to use their best judgment.
“Suicide affects so many people in our community and we want to make sure the families know that we are thinking of them too and we are here if they need to talk,” said Gordon. “It feels isolating to lose a loved one to suicide, but we want the families to know they are not alone. We see them and we are here for them. There is hope.”
She added, “It is important to recognize suicide as an issue because each suicide affects upwards of 150 people. We need to make sure we are here to support all those people.
“Effective suicide postvention, is also suicide prevention since one of the risk factors for suicide is having had lost someone to suicide previously. We have the highest rate of suicide per capita in the nation, so it is likely everyone reading these words knows someone who has died by suicide.”