ROCK SPRINGS -- Drawing is the basis of most art forms but can be the most intimidating. The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) in Rock Springs is hosting G. Grant Redden as he starts a series of drawing lessons in drawing. The class scheduled for Saturday, Sept 30, will start with simple forms and how light and shadow creates a three dimensional form on a two dimensional surface.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, the CFAC is hosting this class in collaboration with Wyoming artist G. Grant Redden.
Redden grew up in Southwest Wyoming and still resides there with his wife and four kids. While he has been drawing ever since he can remember, his serious study began in his late twenties, guided by the mentorship of his dad, Grant Redden, as well as Albin Veselka, Michael Malm, and Josh Clare.
Grant’s work reflects his study of the old masters and his figurative work, in particular, reflects the time and effort he has put into mastering his craft. He is excited to share the principles that have brought him success as a painter and as a draftsman.
The class will be three hours long from 9 a.m. to noon, and there is a class fee to be paid to the instructor. Students will need to bring their own drawing materials, consisting mainly of pencils, erasers, and drawing paper (11x14 on up to 18x24 are good sizes). Newsprint is an inexpensive option but others work great as well. Pencils can be charcoal or graphite, look for brands geared towards the arts (Generals makes a good charcoal pencil). Kneaded erasers are another valuable tool to bring if you can.
“Come ready to learn and discover how drawing strengthens your ability to make art!” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. Contact the CFAC or Redden (reddengnyc@gmail.com) for more information and to register. The public is invited to see the current exhibits as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.
