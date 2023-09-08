Pronghorn drawing

Wyoming artist G. Grant Redden will be teaching a basic drawing class which is available for any level of artist. For more information and to register, please contact the Community Fine Arts Center.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- Drawing is the basis of most art forms but can be the most intimidating. The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) in Rock Springs is hosting G. Grant Redden as he starts a series of drawing lessons in drawing. The class scheduled for Saturday, Sept 30, will start with simple forms and how light and shadow creates a three dimensional form on a two dimensional surface.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, the CFAC is hosting this class in collaboration with Wyoming artist G. Grant Redden.

