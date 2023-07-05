SWEETWATER COUNTY – The board of Sweetwater County Commissioners received and unanimously accepted a letter of resignation from Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld and declared that a vacancy exists during their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5.
Schoenfeld has accepted a position as senior policy advisor in Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, which requires her to move to the eastern side of the Cowboy State.
According to Schoenfeld, her new role involves economic development, broadband, the Wyoming Business Council and the executive director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership.
She told Rocket-Miner, “I expect, with this new role, that I will be visiting Sweetwater County a lot over the next few years and continuing to offer support in many areas.”
She added, “I am excited about this new opportunity, working for Gov. Gordon. I am also grateful for all of the wonderful experiences my family and I have gained within Sweetwater County.
“It will always be ‘home’ to me.”
During the board meeting, Chairman Keaton West pointed out that “it’s a difficult job and could be a lot to balance.”
“I thank her for her dedication and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said West.
According to Keaton, he has spoken with Elizabeth Bingham, chairperson for the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee; this committee will select three persons qualified to fill the vacancy.
Dr. Mary Thoman, commissioner, mentioned that this is the committee’s “most important job.”
A press release sent to the Rocket-Miner states that in accordance with Wyoming § 18-3-524, the chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party has called a meeting of the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. The purpose of the meeting is to select three (3) persons qualified to fill a vacancy in the office of County Commissioner in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.
The public is invited to attend.
By law, the list of three qualified candidates selected at this meeting will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County, who will, in turn, appoint one of the three candidates to fill the vacancy.
Any qualified elector residing in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, who is registered to vote as a Republican, may apply to the Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee for consideration to fill the vacancy.
Any qualified person who wishes to be considered for nomination is required to provide eighty (80) printed and collated copies of the following documents:
1) Completed Candidate Application Form.
2) Letter of intent addressed to the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party, requesting to be selected, and
3) A resume or any other information the candidate wishes to be considered as part of their application, not to exceed four (4) pages.
Arrangements for personal delivery of these documents can be made by calling Chairman Bingham at (307) 371-3099 or by emailing her at lizsweetwatergop@gmail.com.
The application form, application instructions, and further information is available online at www.sweetwater.gop. All documents must be received no later than 6:00 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023. Any applications received after this time will not be considered. Any application received without ALL printed and collated copies of required documents, along with a digital submittal will also not be considered.
During the commissioner’s comments at the meeting, Island Richards expressed his gratitude for Schoenfeld's four years of service she gave to the people of Sweetwater County.
“We all know the sacrifice involved in doing this job and I want to thank her for hers,” said Richards. “Good luck going forward, Lauren. It was a pleasure serving with you and I wish you nothing but the best during this new chapter of your life.”