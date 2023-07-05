Lauren

Lauren Schoenfeld is resigning from the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. She has accepted a position as senior policy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon in Cheyenne. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The board of Sweetwater County Commissioners received and unanimously accepted a letter of resignation from Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld and declared that a vacancy exists during their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5. 

Schoenfeld has accepted a position as senior policy advisor in Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, which requires her to move to the eastern side of the Cowboy State.

