ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers are heading to the state championship for the first time in 19 years after defeating Cheyenne East High School, 55-34, in the semifinal game Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
“I’m just so proud of these kids,” said Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt. “I don’t think people have seen the work we’ve put in from the spring all the way to now. I mean, this has really been a three-year project. Our guys have just come out and have done everything we have asked them to do.
“I’m happy for the community. I’m happy for my staff. There are a lot of people who say this is where football coaches come to die and I think we’ve proven that you can win here.”
The Tigers got on the scoreboard first with 7:11 when senior quarterback Brock Bider found senior Andrew Skorcz for a 25-yard touchdown to go up 7-0 after the successful extra-point attempt. Skorcz found the end zone later in the first quarter to put the Tigers up 13-0 after the opening period.
Bider found junior Saben Carlsen for another touchdown play to put the Tigers up 20-0 with 8:13 remaining in the first half.
With 5:17 left in the second quarter, senior running back Dylan Coburn found the end zone from six yards out to put the Tigers up 27-0 after another successful extra point attempt.
The Cheyenne East Thunderbirds were finally able to get on the scoreboard late in the second quarter with 3:01 remaining. Rock Springs didn’t take much time to get those points back, however. Skorcz was able to take the following kickoff return 95 yards for the touchdown to give the Tigers a 34-7 advantage going into halftime.
“I thought we proved that we can throw the football,” Lenhardt said. “Brock had a big game. I think when we were able to loosen him up a little bit by throwing the ball early, I think that made a big difference.
With 10:40 remaining in the third quarter, Cheyenne East was able to score on a 45-yard touchdown play to bring the game within 20 points, 34-14.
Rock Springs’ Coburn found the end zone with 5:33 remaining with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Shortly after the Thunderbirds put another touchdown on the scoreboard, Coburn rushed in another goal line touchdown to give the Tigers a 48-20 advantage.
With 10:19 remaining in the game, the Thunderbirds found the end zone again to make it a 48-26 ball game.
With 4:50 left in the game, Coburn put icing on the Tigers’ victory with a five-yard touchdown to give Rock Springs a 55-26 advantage, securing a trip to the state championship game.
“Tonight, this night is for the kids,” said Lenhardt. “They’ve overcome a lot – some of them in their personal lives. I can’t say how proud I am of them.”
Thunderbird head coach Chad Goff said his team simply had no answer for the Tigers.
“You got to give all of the credit to Rock Springs,” said Goff. “They’re a good football team. We had no answer. We tried. We threw everything we possibly could at them. They’re good. That’s a credit to those kids and how hard they’ve worked for Coach Lenhardt and what he’s done with the program. They deserve to be where they’re at.”
Tigers will face the Sheridan High School Broncs in the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 13, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.