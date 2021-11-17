ROCK SPRINGS – Former Rock Springs High School goalkeeper Alex Moeller just finished her freshman year at Carroll College and is all smiles after her decision to reject other schools, in favor of the four-year private school that sits in Montana’s state capital.
“I was looking at this division 1 school in Florida, but the pandemic had them in a dead period, so they weren’t allowed to recruit in person,” Moeller said. “Carroll’s nursing program really stood out for me, and I also had a family member that came here who had nothing but good things to say about the school. It was almost a last option but definitely a blessing in disguise.”
Before donning the orange goalkeeper kit of the Fighting Saints, Moeller sported a much brighter orange kit for the Lady Tigers where she was a three-time regional champion and an all-conference selection before ending her Rock Springs career helping the Lady Tigers capture their first women’s soccer state championship.
“Well, we had an incredible defense,” Moeller said about only allowing six goals in her entire senior season. “A lot of the teams we play just don’t play year-round like we do. It’s a big part on why we are super successful. I made key saves when I had to, but our familiarity is a big reason for our success.”
When the Rock Springs native was quizzed about the differences between Helena, Montana and Rock Springs, she had surprising things to say about her new home.
“It’s actually way prettier than Rock Springs,” Moeller said as she chuckled. “It’s also a little bit bigger, more things to do here and it’s closer to a lot of bigger cities. There is this Italian restaurant called ‘Lucca’s’ that you would have to try if you are ever here. It’s really good.”
As for her play on the field, Moeller has found the transition from high school to college soccer as a tough but valuable learning experience.
“It’s kind of hard because I haven’t really played in games but when I do get in, I am surprisingly nervous. It was also intimidating at first competing with two other goalkeepers because I’ve always been the starter in high school, so it was weird to have a reserve role.”
Moeller describes herself as an “adrenaline junkie”, which makes it much easier for her to be a goalkeeper because of the rush she gets from playing such an important position.
Looking ahead to her sophomore season, Moeller just wants to improve as a player which will hopefully land her more game time.
“No, I won’t do that,” Moeller said with a laugh when jokingly asked if she will sabotage her starting goalkeeper Sarah Conway. “My goals are to just improve all my skills, get into a few more games and prepare myself to be the starting goalkeeper in my junior year.”
For her farewell, Moeller did want to touch on the adjustment period she has had with juggling soccer and college work.
“It’s been hard adjusting to college and balancing that with soccer. It’s a lot when you have to miss classes with it sometimes. It’s been a difficult first semester, but I still like it. I’ve had to learn new study habits but I’m starting to get the hang of it all.”