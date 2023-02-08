Cody Wiley

Representative Cody Wylie (R-Rock Springs), sponsored House Bill 276, "Shed Antlers and Horns Permit" during this year's general session. According to Wylie, the amended bill requires nonresidents to obtain a conservation stamp to collect shed antlers and horns. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Representative Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs, was happy to report that he and his Sweetwater County colleagues are “still going strong on the floor” at the state capitol in Cheyenne.

According to Wylie, the Committee of the Whole (COW) passed House Bill 276, “Shed Antlers and Horns Permit Act” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 39-23.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus