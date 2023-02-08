Representative Cody Wylie (R-Rock Springs), sponsored House Bill 276, "Shed Antlers and Horns Permit" during this year's general session. According to Wylie, the amended bill requires nonresidents to obtain a conservation stamp to collect shed antlers and horns.
ROCK SPRINGS – Representative Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs, was happy to report that he and his Sweetwater County colleagues are “still going strong on the floor” at the state capitol in Cheyenne.
According to Wylie, the Committee of the Whole (COW) passed House Bill 276, “Shed Antlers and Horns Permit Act” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 39-23.
Sponsors for this bill include Wylie, Tony Niemiec, (R-Green River,) Clark Stith, (R-Rock Springs), Sen. Stacy Jones, (R-Rock Springs) and Sen. John Kolb (R- Sweetwater).
The sponsors of this bill believe that all wildlife in Wyoming is the property of the state, including shed antlers or horns located on public lands.
According to the bill detail on wyoleg.gov, it is "the purpose of this act and the policy of the state to provide an adequate and flexible system for control, propagation, management, protection and regulation of all Wyoming wildlife."
The bill went on the state that “there shall be no private ownership of live animals classified in this act as big or trophy game animals or of any wolf or wolf hybrid.”
By regulating and controlling the collection of shed antlers and horns of big game animals, this bill will help minimize the harassment or disturbance of big game populations on public land West of Interstate 90 from the Wyoming-Montana state line to Buffalo and West of Interstate 25 from Buffalo to the Wyoming - Colorado State line anytime during the year.
“This feel good because these bills are the last batch before crossover,” said Wylie. “I have had an overwhelming positive perspective from the folks back home.”
He added, “As amended, the bill requires nonresidents to obtain a conservation stamp to collect shed antlers and horns. There are a couple of exceptions for kids 15 and under, nonprofit organizations, and residents of the state of Wyoming.”
Wylie mentioned that this will take affect between Monday, May 1, 6 a.m. to Friday, June 30.
Wylie pointed out that Scott Heiner, (R-Green River), was “the only Sweetwater County representative who had voted against it.”
Rocket-Miner reached out to Heiner for a comment regarding his opposing vote on HB276.
“I opposed it because it creates a law that states that the shed antlers are owned by the state. I don’t agree with that,” said Heiner. “Once the antlers are shed, there are no longer part of the wild animal and should not be owned by the state.”
Wylie continues to express confidence in the bill.
“I feel really good about the momentum of this bill and am hopeful that it will pass,” Wylie said.
If it passes, it will take affect between Monday, May 1, 6 a.m. to Friday, June 30.