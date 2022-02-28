CASPER – Green River High School took third place at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at the Ford Center on Saturday.
Star Valley High School won the Class 3A championship for the seventh straight year, totaling 216 points. Douglas High School finished second with 213 and Green River totaled 146 points for the third-place finish.
Green River’s Kale Knezovich took first place at 120-pound weight class, which was his second state title of his career. In 2021, he was the state champion in the 106-pound weight class. He was 31-8 overall this season.
Thomas Dalton also came home with a state title, winning his second in the 132-pound weight class. In 2021, Dalton took third in Class 3A in the 120-pound weight class and was state champion in the 106-pound weight class in 2020 for Class 4A. He finished the season with a 41-5 record.
Spencer Wright from Green River placed second in the 106-pound weight class and Zach Weipart finished fourth in the 170-pound weight class.
While the team from Rock Springs High School didn’t place in Class 4A, Broc Fletcher did win his second state title by finishing first in the 120-weight class. He defeated Sheridan High School’s Kolten Powers in overtime, 9-7. In 2021, Fletcher won state in the 106-pound weight class. He was 41-14 overall this season.
Natrona County High School repeated as state champions in Class 4A by totaling 271 points. Thunder Basin High School placed second with 210, Sheridan High School placed third with 209 points, Cheyenne East High School finished fourth with 198 points and Evanston High School took fifth with 151 points.