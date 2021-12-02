ROCK SPRINGS – This holiday season, Sweetwater County residents will be expecting packages from businesses and loved ones.
According to a 2019 study by U.S. Packing and Wrapping, the state with the highest rate of package theft by volume is Wyoming.
Some thieves are still bold enough to take what is not theirs in front of security cameras.
A study by Ring, seller of home security items, found that 19% of American homeowners had been a victim of package theft.
Vanessa Hendricks, UPS package car driver said, “It breaks my heart to hear that someone would steal from my customers.”
“The drivers put a lot of effort in delivering everything each day,” she shared. “People pay quite a bit of their own hard-earned money to make those purchases.”
“All my customers are not just numbers or addresses – they are my friends.”
UPS Business Manager David Gibbons said that porch piracy “is definitely more common during the Christmas rush.”
“We have technology that puts a GPS marker on a map of where we scan a package and where we delivered it to,” Gibbons explained. “This will help to know if a missing package was a UPS error and taken to the wrong house or delivered to the right location and it’s truly missing.”
Gibbons suggests that customers should file a claim with the shipper if the package was stolen.
“We will contact the customer in a few days and ask for a police report,” he said. “Filing a police report normally weeds out those people looking for additional free items from the shipper versus those that had something stolen from them.”
During the holidays, it is common for residents to receive packages they are not expecting.
“We do hire quite a few seasonal employees so the regular driver might be the one to always put it in the right spot and the seasonal employees might not,” Gibbons pointed out. “It’s important to leave porch lights on at night and have well-marked house numbers to help delivery companies find the right location.”
Gibbons also mentioned that it could be helpful to allow the courier to deliver the package to a secondary location.
“Track your package(s) and know the day of delivery,” he advised. “It’s not always possible to be home, so shipping to your work address or having the package routed to the local UPS Store on Dewar will help.”
Rock Springs resident Ruthie Staten celebrated her birthday recently along with 25 years as a UPS employee.
“Thieves need to stop taking other people’s property,” Staten expressed. “People work hard to get presents for the ones they love.
“Don’t disappoint a child during Christmas time.”
UPS pre-loader Brenda Cruz agreed.
“Most shipments are delayed as it is,” Cruz mentioned. “It would be sad to see their stuff disappear from their residence because someone took it.”
BJ Lucas, UPS package handler, advises residents to “watch their orders.”
“Be home for the bigger, more expensive purchases like big-screen TV’s,” he suggested. “Or have it sent to someone you trust.”
He added, “We try to put the smaller packages in between the main door and screen doors because of the wind – that’s another challenge we face.
“Be mindful of your purchases. Be home for it if you can.”
Customers can also call 800-PICK-UPS and have the package held on “will call” at the distribution center 2200 Sunset Blvd.
Even though some videos may have been staged on youtube.com, homeowners around the world have taken matters into their own hands.
Former Rock Springs resident Kate Brock said, “Hide your bags of garbage in empty Amazon boxes and ‘boom’, free trash pickup!”
On the other hand, neighbors are known to look after others in small communities such as Green River and Rock Springs.
According to FedEx Customer Service Agent Diane Campos, unlike bigger cities, there aren’t as many package thefts in Sweetwater County.
“I’m very amazed that we have so many honest people here,” said Campos. “It makes us feel good.
“We get calls immediately from people who get packages that weren’t meant for them.”
FedEx has partnered with Walgreens. Customers who don’t feel comfortable having packages left at home may receive them at the photo department.
“It is also convenient since they open later than we do,” Campos said.
Campos went on to explain that a courier can determine whether they’re leaving a package in a desirable location.
“If they don’t think it’s a good location, they will keep the package and leave a sticker on the door,” Campos shared.
Customers have a “five-day window” to pick up packages.
“We try every attempt to contact the customer,” Campos pointed out. “Since most shipments are taking longer to get here, we don’t want to send it back to the shipper.”
Not everyone can stay home 24 hours a day but residents can do several things to ensure that package theft does not happen to them.