Sweetwater County resident Hadley Sabin is one of the people who participated in the color rush event last year.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – The 15th annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.

The event raises money and awareness for Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics.

