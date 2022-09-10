ROCK SPRINGS – The 15th annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.
The event raises money and awareness for Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics.
Jane Daniel is the founder of the KD Foundation and said that was inspired to start the foundation after her daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 10.
“18 years ago, my daughter Kayden was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. I realized that there wasn’t anything in the county that really focused on juveniles with Type 1 Diabetes,” Daniel said. “There was a lot of focus on Type 2 Diabetes, which is completely different. I knew that there were probably other kids with this disease in Sweetwater County that did not have a support system.”
Tina Egbert, secretary of the KD Foundation, said that the event is for all ages.
“It’s a three mile/5k colorful event for all ages that begins and ends at Bunning Park. You can run, walk, ride a bike, push a stroller or pull a wagon. You can go at your own pace,” Egbert said.
“We started adding colored powder to the event about six years ago, which most people love. However, there is a color-free option of wearing a hawaiian lei if participants choose to not have color thrown on them.
“The kids love it. Everyone looks forward to it every year. Our foundation only does this one fundraiser a year and is run solely on sponsorships and donations,” Egbert said. “That’s how we can continue to succeed.”
“It’s not too late to register and shirts are still available for anyone that would like to participate."
In addition to the walk/run, Egbert said that there will be a barbecue held after the color rush, hosted by Commerce Bank.
“We’re hoping to have a really good crown. Right now, we currently have about 550 people registered for the event.”
Daniel said that a big part of the foundation is the college scholarships they are able to offer to high school seniors in Sweetwater County that have Type 1 diabetes.
"So, the biggest thing is getting the word out that the KD Foundation exists,” Daniel said. “Once we find out that these families that have kids with Type 1 diabetes, we try to educate them and help them.”
Egbert said, “Because of the community’s involvement we are able to offer medical grants to these families to help with travel or medical expenses that come with this diagnosis.”
Daniel said that the foundation is able to help cover things such as free medical alert jewelry. In addition, she said that the foundation will also pay for a medical alert tattoo (with parent’s consent).
Furthermore, the foundation is also able to help send kids to a winter or summer diabetes camp.
Those wanting to participate can still register to be a part of the event by visiting Daniel’s Jewelry, located at 617 Broadway St. It is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and will be closed on the day of the walk.
You can also register by calling 307-362-8040 or sending an email to: kdfoundationswco@hotmail.com.
“Participants do not have to be pre-registered for the walk and can register that day.” Daniel said. “There isn’t a set fee to register, but remember the foundation does run on donations alone.”