CHEYENNE -- Growing an enormous pumpkin in Wyoming is no easy task but former Rock Springs resident Harold Stinchcomb’s accomplishment weighs 1,544 pounds, beating Andy Corbin’s 1,491-pound pumpkin in 2019.
Stinchcomb now holds the state record for the largest pumpkin.
After carving it, he plans to show it off from his front yard.
“People will surely be attracted to it,” Stinchcomb said. “Pictures don’t even show you how big this is. You have to stand next to it to see how really big it is.”
Stinchcomb works for the Cheyenne Water Department.
“I’d like to spend more time growing pumpkins,” he laughed.
Stinchcomb took great care of the pumpkin for about two hours every night after work.
“It’s more complicated than just watering it,” he said.
Most Wyomingites would agree that it’s a challenge to grow most plants in the Equality State.
He said it’s quite an accomplishment to grow a pumpkin this big in Wyoming.
“It was very important to keep it warm,” Stinchcomb pointed out.
According to Stinchcomb, he started growing the plant for the pumpkin in April.
“I pollenated the pumpkin in July,” he explained. “It was the size of a pinball. It’s just amazing to see it now.”
Stinchcomb said it takes a lot of time and effort to grow an epic pumpkin.
“It takes up to 600 square feet,” he said.
Stinchcomb was very pleased at how perfect the pumpkin turned out to be.
“It’s hard. You just don’t put one seed in and expect it to grow that big. It’s a long process but it turned out amazing and just in time for Halloween.”