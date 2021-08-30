...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Tuesday, August 31.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming Monday and
Tuesday. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor
air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
FILE — The Fearless Girl statue faces the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are easing higher on Wall Street in early trading Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 keeping major indexes near the record highs they set last week. Big Tech companies had some of the strongest gains in the early going. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down slightly.
Stocks were mostly higherly on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve.
The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support. A speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday may have helped ease concerns that a key factor in the market’s solid gains this year, low interest rates, will remain for the foreseeable future.
“When you look at it, the impression is things are good and Powell essentially said he’s not the one who’s going to take the punch bowl away,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:40 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was up 1%.
Technology stocks, which benefit from low interest rates, did much of the heavy lifting for the broader market. Health care companies also had solid gains and helped lift the benchmark S&P 500.
Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.28% from 1.31% late Friday.
Energy prices were mixed as the the full impact of Hurricane Ida is still being assessed. The storm will likely take a toll on the energy, chemical and shipping industries that have major hubs along the Gulf Coast, but the impact on the overall U.S. economy should be modest so long as damage estimates don’t rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists suggested.
Crude oil prices rose 0.8%, while natural gas prices slumped 2.5% as Colonial Pipeline shut down deliveries in the south until it can assess damage from the storm.
Deal news helped lift several stocks. Affirm soared 47% after the payments company announced a deal last week with Amazon to offer shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that doesn’t involve credit cards. Hill-Rom Holdings jumped 9.9% following reports that Baxter International is interested in buying the medical technology company.
Investors have several key economic reports to look forward to this week, including consumer confidence on Tuesday and the closely watched monthly employment survey from the Labor Department on Friday. Both could help investors better gauge the economic recovery’s path as it faces some resistance from a surge in virus cases because of the more contagious delta variant.