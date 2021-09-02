Today is a difficult day to stand up for our convictions. The power of the masses so often pushes us, pulls us, drags us, or tries to force us to be politically correct. We each face a world that seems bent on squeezing us into its own mold.
Nevertheless, when we stick with the gifts and callings God has given us, and when we do what we are called of God to do, it is so often that those around us finally realize the value we have because we were not willing, as sausage meat to be squeezed into the same size casings, tied up, and sold.
A young musician played for the public and his first concert was severely criticized by all the music critics of his day. Yet one great composer, Jean Sibelius, consoled him, patting him on the shoulder as he said, “Remember, son, there is no city in the world where they have erected a statue to a critic.”
Well, maybe there is somewhere a statue to a critic, but someone once said, “Critics will always be the rock or the stone in the champion’s shoe, and those critics will often be found close to home, even in our own families.”
I am reminded of the mighty warrior David, who didn’t start out as a mighty warrior. All Israel was locked into paralyzing fright before the giant Goliath. The whole nation was without a warrior willing to meet the challenge to go fight this nine-foot, six-inch giant. So, this arrogant Philistine won the day just by taunting the Israelites into fearful submission, until Jesse, David’s dad sent him on a mission to the battle front with some cheese and supplies for his boys serving at the battle front.
David was a teenage shepherd, and that was the end of his resume, except for the fact that God knew sheep were safe with David, for he took on a lion that came to rob the flock, and David killed it. A bear tried the same stunt and David killed it. When David got to the battle front, he arrived in time to see the giant and hear him defy the Israelites and their puny powerlessness to go out to fight him. When David started asking what King Saul would give the one who would defeat Goliath, David’s older brother Eliab heard him speak to the soldiers. Eliab was hot with anger, saying to David, “Why have you come down? And with whom have you left those few sheep in the wilderness? I know your presumption and the evil of your heart, for you have come down to see the battle.”
David responded as we might have, as he found his oldest brother was his worst critic. He responded as he must have responded to Eliab’s putdowns before, saying, “What have I done now?”
Truthfully, Eliab wasn’t saying a word when David killed the giant with one sling of a stone into Goliath’s forehead. Eliab and all Israel were as stunned as Goliath was, when David walked up to the slain giant, and took the sword out of the giant’s sheath and cut off his head.
The truth is, when any of us determine to step out for God to do anything God wants us to do, whether it sounds logical, possible, or impossible, the chorus of critics can sing in full harmony.
In fact, critics feel much better when they criticize because there may have been a time when God called them to step up to bat for Him, and they refused the call. When God calls us to step out and trust Him in any endeavor of any kind, there is no safer place for us to be than in the center of God’s will.
People may say, “You’re too young for the job; you have no experience, and you aren’t gifted enough to even know what you are doing.” Those words can hurt, and we all can become defensive about what the critics are saying. Nevertheless, the best way to silence our critics is to simply stick to the task we have been authorized under God’s providence and sovereignty to do. When I was growing up in the hills of Kentucky, there was an old saying that is still true today, “Do the best you can, and the world can’t beat you.”
David Jeremiah said it well, “Far better to be criticized by God’s opponents, than to disappoint God by not heeding His call.” Benjamin Franklin once said, “Any fool can criticize, condemn, and complain, and most fools do.”
Perhaps we all can forget it takes courage to follow God’s call, and it takes nothing to criticize the one who is trying to obey the Lord. A bus driver had a passenger who began cursing and swearing with a string of unrepeatable words.
Everyone was shocked, surprised, and ashamed to hear his awful words. The bus driver stopped the bus and asked the profane rider to disembark. As he stepped off the bus, the driver said, “Sir, you left something behind.” When the man asked what it was, the bus driver said, “A bad impression.”
What are you leaving behind? Obedience to God’s call or a bad impression?