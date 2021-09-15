There is nothing unreasonable about serving the Lord.
Once we realize the options that life affords, anything else but serving the Lord looks impossibly difficult, terrifying to try, and seems foolish. The dominating focus of life needs to be seeking first the kingdom of God and His righteousness. If we would boil life down to its bare essence it might well be said, “Do what God says. Don’t listen to common sense. Stop saying, “Yes, but.”
I remember reading the words years ago by Oswald Chambers who said, “Only one out of a crowd is daring enough to bank his faith on the character of God.” In May of 1948, three men robbed a bank in Hoyt, Kansas, getting away with $1,000.00. That was a lot of money in those days.
Shortly after the robbery, two men were killed in a car wreck, and the police thought they were the robbers. The case was closed.
Over five years later, something unusual happened.
On a Sunday morning at the Holy Baptist Church, a young man named Al Johnson asked to step up to the pulpit. He revealed to the whole congregation that the day before, he had gone to the district attorney and confessed his role in the crime. He was one of those three bank robbers.
He said, “I thought about the bank robbery many times. I was a teenager when the crime occurred. Recently, I prayed about it and asked the Lord to give me an answer. It seemed that He gave me only one answer. “Go give yourself up.”
Al Johnson revealed that he borrowed the money to repay the bank his share of the $1000.00. The authorities said the five-year statute of limitations had expired, but Al Johnson said that even if it meant going to prison, he could not keep the secret any longer. He agreed to help the authorities locate the other two men, who were not the men killed in the car accident right after the robbery. Al Johnson was that one man out of a crowd daring enough to bank his faith on the character of God.
When we bank our faith on God’s character, we are people of integrity.
In 1994, 67-year-old carpenter Russell Herman died. His last will and testament included a staggering set of bequests. Included in his plan for distribution was more than two billion dollars for the City of East St. Louis, another billion and a half for the State of Illinois, two and a half billion for the national forest system, and to top off the list, Russell Herman left six trillion dollars to the United States government to help pay off the national debt. That sounds amazingly generous, but there was a small problem with the bequests—Russell Herman’s only asset when he died, was a 1983 Oldsmobile.
He made grand pronouncements, but there was no real generosity involved. His promises were meaningless, because for Russell Herman, there was nothing to back them up. Henry Heinz, born in 1844, was born to German immigrants in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. He helped support his family as a teenager by growing and selling vegetables in their family garden.
After graduating from college and getting married, he started a business selling horse radish. In 1875, a national financial collapse drove his young company into bankruptcy. Despite the legal freedom that bankruptcy gave him, Henry Heinz regarded each of his company’s outstanding debts as a moral obligation. He personally paid back every penny.
Then Henry Heinz went on to inaugurate and found the H.J. Heinz Company with its 57 varieties and he became a leading American businessman. As a devout born-again Christian, Henry Heinz was known for the generous treatment of his employees and his generosity to Christian causes. Throughout his lifetime, Henry Heinz conducted his business and personal dealings with the same integrity that led him to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars that he technically did not owe.
He began his last will and testament with these words: “I desire to set forth at the very beginning of this will that the most important item in my will is this confession of my faith in Jesus Christ as my Savior.”
Al Johnson and H. J. Heinz had something in common--that was unknown to Russell Herman. Al Johnson and Henry Heinz were both believers in the Lord Jesus Christ. They both sought first the kingdom of God and His righteousness. They banked their faith on the character of God. It paid for them both, rich dividends.
Where are you banking your faith in these uncertain and chaotic days? Are you banking your faith on the character of God?