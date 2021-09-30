Today, I remember a prompting of the Lord 10 years ago, that I felt the Holy Spirit nudge me to write a letter to two out of state university professors, to a husband and his wife.
Sometime later, I received a letter back with a reply from the lady professor. I wrote my letter to them both after the Lord put their names and faces strongly on my heart and mind. When I read the email reply written to my wife and me from the lady, the reply said, “I just spent about a half hour telling you about the day you felt I needed a note of love, and I somehow lost what I have written. I'll just tell you I had had a very stressful day and your note seemed like a message that God cared for me. I felt that God told you to tell me He had noticed me and was caring for me. Does that make sense?
“I am humbled and honored that you pray for me every day. One of the issues that day was my mother. She had blacked out a few weeks ago, fell, and broken her foot. The blackout turned out to be heart related, and she had a pacemaker inserted. The surgery went well, but she can't put weight on her left hand until she is completely healed, and she needs two hands to stand up. If she can't stand up, she can't take care of herself.
“We had a meeting with the social worker at the transitional care center where she is recovering, and we started the process of arranging for her to come home. We have planned for people to come in several times a day and to stay all night. The staff feels she will be back to where she was, in about a month.
“By then she can use her hand and get the boot off her broken foot. That was encouraging, because I thought they might say she needed to go to a nursing home. Anyway, enough about that day except to say I got through everything (and there was a lot). Thanks again for praying for us and for sending us the email. I felt loved, and you know I love you two, too. I am blessed.”
An additional sad part about this letter is that I know what it is like to spend a long time on a letter, and then it disappears, and we can’t find the energy to ever say again what we once had on paper.
Nevertheless, I applaud this dear college friend, now the lifetime friend of my wife and me. I applaud her for trying one more time to say what she once said, and getting at least this much on paper. Her note inspired me to always remember to listen to the Lord when He gently nudges me in my spirit. God knew that day was going to be hard for her. Tragic stories abound.
We had another friend who wrote me about a woman she knew whose husband was killed in a tree accident. The man’s father was felling a tree and tragically it fell on his son who himself was the father of four girls aged 6, 4, 2 and 1.
The wife was so traumatized that she refused to eat or drink. I read the story and wept. It’s hard to know how to get our arms around family members in prayer that live 2000+ miles away. This young mother needed the Lord’s help to face the future which looked impossible from her tragic vantage point. I cannot imagine the grief of this wife, these children, and most of all, I feel grief so strongly for this precious, agonizing dad.
How do we ever get over such tragedies? Perhaps each of us can think about what has happened this past pandemic year and we have stories that rival this story, and they are just as grievous. What do we do when tragedy strikes? Where do we turn? For many of us, what do we do when we see tragedies happen in the lives of others we love? What do we say? What do we do when God nudges us to get up and bring them a meal, or go try to help in their tragic loss?
Perhaps it is a good time to reflect today if God has been urging us for some time to do something for someone in need. Perhaps we have put it off so long we wonder if it is worth it now. Often after a death, a month or two later, is one of the best times to go to help grieving folk because the crowd of mourners are gone.
The loneliness and the lostness and the grief and the anguish now become stronger than back when shock from the tragedy blocked the full force of death’s blow. I can recall more than once when I have sensed God nudging me to pull out an old sermon from years ago and review it, and refresh it.
I remember pulling out one such message back during the pandemic. Forgetting about it, after reading it, I placed it on my desk and virtually forgot it, until I received a phone call from a woman asking me if I could tell her anything about what it means to wait for the Lord. I had to smile as I looked at the message I had on my desk. The title read, “What God Has Prepared for Those Who Wait for Him.”
There was God’s answer. He had prepared me.
Listen to the Lord today. Obey His promptings. It will pay rich dividends.