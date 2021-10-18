This summer in July, my wife and I had the joy of walking the Knife Edge Trail in Mesa Verde National Park. The trail follows the historic Knife Edge Road built in 1914, as the main access into the park.
The trail today is a two-mile round trip walk along the north rim of Mesa Verde National Park. It takes a couple hours to walk the trail that follows a booklet which points out amazing plant and animal life along the trail.
The diversity on that steep trail includes numbered plants and trees. First on the trail is Gambel or scrub oak with its edible acorns. The oak wood is used by the Anasazi for digging sticks and stone axe handles.
There are Pinyon pine with their Pinyon nuts rich in protein, rabbitbrush used for basket weaving and a yellow dye from the flowers, black sagebrush which makes a bitter tea used to treat stomach ailments and to induce sweating, big sagebrush, and gray horsebrush used as a cleanser by the native people for the digestive tract.
Notice spurred lupine, called bluebonnet with toxic bean-like seeds, wild tarragon used for seasoning meats and soups and the Anasazi cure for expelling roundworms and pinworms by drinking its tea. Here is serviceberry with its applelike edible fruit and stems used for roofing material between the beams and mud layers of their homes, mountain mahogany used by the native Anasazi for tools and used for strong doorways and roofs. Here is blue leaf aster with its waxy coating on the leaves, and red juniper used by the Anasazi as their main building material.
Red juniper has stringy bark used for the innersole of winter sandals, and braided into burial robes and used as menstrual pads. Juniper berries were eaten and used for tea to treat kidney infections. Other plants were elderberries whose flowers were the remedy to break fever and treat arthritis. Elderberries were made into jam and wine. Other plants to see were yarrow, which is a fernlike plant containing an organic acid which promotes healing and is the treatment for diabetes. Add to these, chokecherry which the Anasazi ground into mash and small patties, dried for winter food.
Chokecherries were used for a blood purifier and were also made into wine and syrup. What a steep incline to find Douglas fir which is the most common conifer in the park. The Azasazi used it for making long beams, drums, and tablets to write on. Bumble bees and honeybees feed on golden eye which has sunflower like flowers, that can turn poisonous. Then there is pepper weed with its small white flowers, which have a pungent mustard aroma and it was used for seasoning.
Indian paintbrush with its spectacular flowers, has its pockets of nectar, which draw many hummingbirds. The Ute people chew the flower heads for their sugary flavor and call them Indian candy. I hope you are enjoying these trail markers that include Colorado bedstraw, with its hair-covered fruit used for blood red dye.
The official name of Colorado bedstraw is Galium coloradoense. This name was given it because a Galium was said to be used in the manger for Jesus’ stable bed, at His birth. Hayden’s gilia with its magenta pink flowers are the first flowers to bloom in the spring, and it grows best on vertical slopes. All over is Indian rice grass, which the Anasazi ate the seeds are found in all the Anasazi excavations.
Then there are seven-foot-tall musk thistles, sweet clover, Canadian thistle, shale thistle, which also provides nectar for hummingbirds. Native Americans chewed the stems for sugar. Look at the Rocky Mountain maples, whose sap has a sweeter taste than sugar maple. These maples draw at times 50-100 hummingbirds to one group of trees. You would expect to find wild rose with their rose hips rich in Vitamin C, and there are snowberries with tear drop leaves growing under oak brush.
Look closely to see the woody knobs called oak galls on oak brush. These galls are plant growths around insect eggs that are rich in tannic acid used in working with leather. Oh, yes, there are anthills that black bear level to feast on the ant adults and pupae. The trail reveals many animals if you are quiet, and those said to find their home on the trail are fox squirrels, mule deer, cottontail rabbits, red-shafted flickers, that feast on anthills, pack rats, bats, ringtail cats, foxes, bobcats, mountain lions, and broad-tailed, black-chinned, rufous, and calliope hummingbirds.
Many wrecks occurred on the Knife Edge Road until the Park built a tunnel in 1957, eliminating the need for the precarious road. Now it is only a trail we had fun walking. I hope you went all the way with me, avoiding the rockslides, to virtually view the original 1914 knife-edge entrance into one of God’s great wonders in our Mesa Verde National Park.