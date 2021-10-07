Many surface relationships abound today. Many people are content to know us only on the fringes.
I once read an old fable about the Cave of Truth. A group of people journeyed to this cave, found it after a difficult journey, and then they walked up to the cave entrance. At the entrance of the cave sat an old man, the guardian of the cave. The group walked up to him and asked if this was indeed the Cave of Truth. Answering in the affirmative, the group asked if they might enter the cave. In reply, the guardian asked them, “How deeply do you want to go?” At the question, the group retreated, and got into a huddle to talk. Finally, they returned and said, “We only wish to enter the cave and go just deep enough to say we have been there.”
A lot of people have the same response to Jesus, who said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No man comes to the Father, except by Me.” This is the age of skim milk, light butter, and getting just enough of God to say we’ve been to church or prayed in the past year. Yet, at the same time, many who choose to dabble only with the Lord Jesus, go deeply into almost every alternative form of philosophy, religion, ethic, and habit-forming addiction.
Never have Americans been on so many pursuits into any and every cave that has a sign on it.
Why not?
The popular thinking of the past quarter century for millions is, “It’s my body; I can do with it whatever I want.” Some years ago, the native American actor, Iron Eyes Cody, did television spots for “Keep America Beautiful.” In one of the TV spots, Iron Eyes Cody was drifting alone in a canoe, observing how our waters are being polluted today. Tears were coursing down his cheeks because of choices we have made as a nation that are destroying our lives and our nation. In Guideposts magazine, he told a story that almost all of us have heard, but it is hauntingly true, and it is needed so strongly again today.
To summarize his story, there once was an Indian custom for young men to go away in solitude to prepare for manhood. One young man hiked into a beautiful valley, green with trees and bright with flowers. He fasted there. On the third day, he looked up at the surrounding mountains, and decided to climb to one tall, rugged peak, capped with dazzling snow. His mind was to test himself against the mountain. So, to keep warm, he put on his buffalo hide shirt, threw his blanket over his shoulders, and began the climb.
At the summit, he stood on the rim of the world. It seemed he could see forever. His heart welled up with pride. Just then he heard a rustle in the grass, and of all places to be, here was a rattlesnake, and a talking one at that, much like the talking serpent in the Garden of Eden. The snake lamented that he had climbed too high himself, and that he was freezing to death at the summit. He told the young man there was no food up there on that rugged peak, and he told the young man, that he was starving. He begged the young man to put him under his buffalo hide shirt, and take him back down to the warm valley below. The youth was forewarned of such a moment. He spoke up saying, “I know your kind. You are a rattlesnake. If I pick you up, you will bite me, and your bite will kill me.” The snake assured him that he would treat the young man differently if he would do him this special favor. He promised not to bite or harm him.
The young man resisted quite a while, and then, like we all do, when we listen too long to the persistent serpent, the devil, this young “brave to be” listened to the persuasive snake with such beautiful markings. In the end, the young man did just what the snake asked for, and he carried him down the mountain to the valley, inside his buffalo hide shirt. At last, back in the green valley, the rattlesnake found himself being gently laid down on the grass beside the young man. Instantly, he coiled, rattled, and suddenly struck the young man, biting him on the leg.
The youth cried out, “But you promised.” As the rattlesnake slithered away, he called out, “You knew what I was when you picked me up.”
Oh, that young people, children, and adults across America would pursue truth in the Lord, and not be tempted by drugs, sex outside of marriage, and so many other rampant addictions today.
Are you ever frightened by all the billboards here in Rock Springs about what meth does to our bodies?
Sweetwater County has these signs all over now. Yet, I have been repeatedly informed that few meth users today are even shocked or arrested by these billboards.
They have already been bitten and they are on their way to an early grave.
Somewhere in the grass, I think I hear the enemy slithering away, calling out again, “You knew what I was when you picked me up.”