It is officially Autumn, and most of us are slipping into jackets and long-sleeved shirts to welcome this fall season. Most of our gardens that can be killed by frost, were killed overnight on Monday night.
It frosted hard at our home. I covered the pole beans in hopes the last crop that is growing will fill out into full beans. The leaves are changing colors.
Don’t you love the autumnal colors?
God paints His world so many different colors from yellow to brown and all the orange and red and purples in between. I love the lines I read today. “I have tried to delay the frosts, I have coaxed the fading flowers, I thought I could detain a few of the crimson leaves until you had smiled upon them; but their companions call them, and they cannot stay away,” so said Emily Dickinson in a letter in 1851.
I too have rejoiced that fall passed up its usual September 10th frost to wait until the morning of the 21st to grace the world with ice, shriveling the garden plants and reducing all our attempts, at our last-minute salvaging, to be over for 2021. H. G. Wells, in his “The War of the Worlds,” in 1898, wrote, “The sun, shining through the smoke that drove up from the tops of the trees, seemed blood red, and threw an unfamiliar lurid light upon everything.”
Someone, I know not who, said it years ago, but never gave their name, “Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits. Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons. No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face. Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.”
It’s always hard to let go of summer for me, but what makes my goodbye a little easier, is the fact that autumn is ready to embrace us with open flannel-clad arms. After the joy of warmth and summer, autumn is a time to slow down, get cozy, get away and go hunting, and the deeper we get into fall, to take a deep breath.
Each season has its specialties, but the autumn months are a harvest festival for our five senses. Last Saturday, the crisp, cool breezes gave the truth away. Now I can pick our Wolf River Apples, since frost has flattened the vegetables. Crisp apples and gold painted forests share an exchange that is not without good, delicious coinage. The crimson colors are evocative and certainly prepare our hearts and souls for preparing for time around the fireplace, and time to read that book we’ve been wanting to read. Fall is here.
"There is something so special in the early leaves drifting from the trees–as if we are all to be allowed a chance to peel, to refresh, to start again." Ruth Ahmed said that well. Leif Enger, added, "I remember it as October days are always remembered, cloudless, maple-flavored, the air gold, and so clean it quivers." Jane Hirshfield was also right when she said, "The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens the apples, the other turns them to cider." L. M. Montgomery, of Anne of Green Gables, said it succinctly, “I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” George Elliot described it this way, “Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird, I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.”
Well, I must weigh in on the fall. Seldom have we had such abundant and delicious vegetables to harvest. The firm red and delicious tomatoes, the many awesome meals from only one short row of corn, the prolific beets and beet tops, the Swiss chard mixed with mustard and kale in a delicious meal of mixed greens, the onions, the new potatoes, the beans, the zucchinis by the dozen, the summer squash by the score, the lovely cabbages and the many quarts of sour kraut, the frozen vegetables—including many grated beets frozen and the pickled beets.
We harvested one of the largest bodied antelope with 60+pounds of boneless meat, made into the best breakfast sausage; it all has added up to a thankful heart to God for this bounteous harvest. As leaves begin to fall, they are summer’s many times over “friendly goodbyes.”
William Cullen Bryant concluded, “Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile.” Thank You, Lord for the change of seasons, and the promise You made us in Your Word, that as long, as we have seasons, You will never forget Your eternal promises to us.