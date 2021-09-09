Did you get away to the mountains over Labor Day? Have you noticed days are getting shorter, the temperatures in the morning are getting cooler, and summer is ebbing away faster than we can imagine? It’s already hunting season for those using bow.
Rifle season for antelope is opening-up this week for the area I drew out. As I was reading last week, I decided to begin the discipline of scouting, writing down quotes that garnered my attention. This search prepared me for scouting for antelope. I didn’t know where I might find wise quotes, or if I would find them, but I did find them. Five quotes got my attention and they all seemed to center around opening our eyes to what is in front of us, if we hope to succeed. These quotes may be helpful in preparing for autumn, that is coming at full speed.
No. 1 was by Austin O’Malley, who said, “Some lives are like an ebbing tide in a harbor. The farther they go out, the more mud they expose.” That is true!
No. 2 was by John Dryden. “We first make our habits, and then, our habits make us.” That is helpful.
No. 3 was by Paul Van Gorder. “If you’re having trouble coping, try hoping in the Lord.” That is insightful.
No 4 is by Carl Schurz who said, “Ideals are like the stars. We never fully reach them, but like the mariners on the sea, we chart our course by them.” That is thoughtful and profound.
Last at No. 5 is a quote by Ernest Southcott. He said, “We don’t go to church; we are the church.” That is powerful.
Speaking of scouting, before we go hunting, I just found a quote by the Executive Director of Jews for Jesus, David Brickner that comes in first place. He said, “We have a choice today. We can either be shaped by the world around us, or we can choose to be shaped by the Word of God within us.”
My wife and I went to our antelope area. We scouted for a good place to hunt on the first day of season. Our opening date is a bit earlier than most, opening September 10th. For a long time, we saw nothing. Then we saw thirty antelope and they were on the alert. Seeing us a mile away, they were off at a furious clip, as if the season had been open a month or more. Why were they so skittish and fearful, and running for dear life? We weren’t sure.
Sometimes, as hunting season nears, it appears the animals we all are hunting, have read the newspaper. They appear to know opening day is coming soon. They aren’t taking any chances of having the opening day surprise them. Yet, differing from all the other antelope we saw, in different spots, one of them was fascinated, curious, and unafraid of our presence. He faced us, less than a hundred yards away. He made no sudden moves to race in the Antelope 5 or 10 K Run that the others appeared to be running. He stood at the edge of a mostly dry muddy stream with pools of water here and there. He looked like a trophy through our binoculars.
Why didn’t he take off at top speed for parts unknown? Did he know there was nothing to fear until Sept. 10? I don’t know.
He was facing east, and facing us square on, occasionally looking to the north, and then to the south. He reminded me of reading last week of a tiny town in Adrian, Texas, on famous Route 66. The road runs from Los Angeles, California, to Chicago, Illinois.
In Adrian, Texas, population of 120, people stop to look both ways, in front of the only café, Midpoint Café. The sign across from Midpoint Café has an arrow pointing west that says Los Angeles, California, 1139 miles. Then an arrow pointing east, reads Chicago, Illinois, 1139 miles. Now you understand why Adrian, Texas, located in Oldham County, is a place to stop and stare.
If you go inside, you can get massive, delicious burgers and you can even order their famous fried bologna sandwiches. Now we were scouting antelope but this antelope staring at us, appeared to be in Adrian, Texas.
That trophy antelope that kept looking north and south, wasn’t sure which way he wanted to go. It was almost as if he had decided to go get supper inside Midpoint Café. He stopped to graze a little, and then looked up. He stared at us as we scoped him out with binoculars. We know the spot quite well. It’s in the middle of nowhere, midpoint in our hunt area.
Will this trophy antelope do a repeat performance? It seldom happens, but we’ll be taking a second look for him on opening day.
I pray the Lord gives each of you an abundant harvest from your gardens, and from your hunting areas, as you hunt for deer, elk, and antelope. We live in one of the most beautiful states in the lower 48.
Give God the glory as you hunt, for placing you in our big, wonderful Wyoming.