Rock Springs resident Corina (Cori) Lee is a local history enthusiast who investigates the lives of those who passed in our community and shares stories about them during her seasonal cemetery tours at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The final tour of the season takes place Friday, Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS – History followers can go back in time during the last cemetery tour of the season.
The Rock Springs Cemetery Walking Tour takes place Friday, Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
According to local history enthusiast Corina (Cori) Lee, it is the same tour she started with six years ago but with “a bit more robust.”
“I try to read at least one local-history book a year,” said Lee. “When I do, I make note of any stories of anyone that is buried in the cemetery. If I can find the grave, I usually include it in the tour.”
Last year, Lee read ‘Sweetwater Women’ by Christine Alethea Williams and Brigida R. Blasi. She included about six new stories from that for this year’s tours.
“For past tours, I tried to keep the tour to an hour but now I figure if people want to be on the tour, I will tell them the stories.”
June’s tour was about two hours.
Lee pointed out that this is the general cemetery tour so “it is all things local.”
“Not only is it about early citizens but I include a little bit of town and area history in it,” Lee explained. “The theme for this truly is Rock Springs.”
She added, “The only difference between noted and celebrated areas with vibrant histories and stories and our little community is documentation.”
“We may not have a popular or famous history but we still have some good stories that make us us.”