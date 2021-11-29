EVANSTON — The first meet was Monster Mash Spooktacular in Evanston, WY on October 23, 2021. Legacy took second place in the team award with a score of 102.975.
Additional Scores:
Kaylee Fitzgerald (Level 3) Vault 6.7, Bars 7.5, Beam 7.125, Floor 7.0, All Around 28.325 (sixth place)
Makayla Werkele (Level 3) Vault 7.7, Bars 6.2, Beam 7.95, Floor 6.5, All Around 28.350 (fifth place)
Hailey Bennett (Level 3) Vault 8.2, Bars 7.5, Beam 8.075, Floor 6.4, All Around 30.175 (fourth place)
Bree Ruiz (Level 3) Vault 7.2, Bars 6.1, Beam 7.45, Floor 4.2, All Around 24.95 (seventh place)
Jessa Sloan (Level 3) Vault 6.0, Bars 6.5, Beam 7.35, Floor 6.15, All Around 26.0 (sixth place)
Mabel Mathis (Level 4) Vault 9.15, Bars 8.5, Beam 7.85, Floor 8.35, All Around 33.850 (second place)
Carla Whitfield (Level 5) Vault 9.3, Bars 7.45, Beam 8.65, Floor 8.5, All Around 33.90 (first place)
Riley Meyer (Level 5) Vault 8.9, Bars 6.45, Beam 7.95, Floor 7.95, All Around 31.25 (second place)
Brianna Dale (Level 5) Vault 9.15, Bars 7.2, Beam 8.325, Floor 8.05, All Around 32.725 (first place)
Emily Schaefer (Level 6) Vault 9.3, Bars 7.8, Beam 9.05, Floor 8.55, All Around 34.70 (first place)
The second meet was Remi’s Casper Mountain Invite in Casper, WY on November 6, 2021. The level 5 team consisting of Carla Whitfield, Riley Meyers and Olivia Davies took the first place team award with the score of 91.750.
Additional Scores:
Savannah Davies (Level 3) Vault 8.6, Bars 7.0, Beam 6.7, Floor 8.05, All Around 30.35 (sixth place)
Carla Whitfield (Level 5) Vault 8.9, Bars 7.8, Beam 7.7, Floor 8.775, All Around 33.175 (first place)
Riley Meyer (Level 5) Vault 8.3, Bars 7.65, Beam 7.3, Floor 7.85, All Around 31.1 (second place)
Olivia Davies (Level 5) Vault 8.55, Bars 4.35, Beam 6.5, Floor 8.225, All Around 27.475 (fifth place)
Emily Schaefer (Level 6) Vault 8.0, Bars 8.0, Beam 8.8, Floor 8.8, All Around 33.6 (second place)
On November 13, 2021, Legacy Gymnastics participated in the Turkey Tumble Gymnastics meet in Evanston, WY placing first with a team score of 104.825.
Additional Scores:
Kaylee Fitzgerald (Level 3) Vault 6.7, Bars 7.65, Beam 7.3, Floor 8.7, All Around 30.35 (third place)
Makayla Werkele (Level 3) Vault 7.7, Bars 8.2, Beam 7.05, Floor 8.0, All Around 30.95 (fourth place)
Hailey Bennett (Level 3) Vault 8.1, Bars 8.2, Beam 7.75, Floor 7.2, All Around 31.250 (third place)
Jessa Sloan (Level 3) Vault 6.2, Bars 7.65, Beam 7.25, Floor 7.1, All Around 28.22 (second place)
Savannah Davies (Level 3) Vault 7.7, Bars 8.4, Beam 8.15, Floor 8.5, All Around 32.75 (first place)
Mabel Mathis (Level 4) Vault 7.2, Bars 8.8, Beam 8.65, Floor 8.8, All Around 33.45 (first place)
Abbi Scott (Level 4) Vault 7.0, Bars 7.7, Beam 6.7, Floor 7.4, All Around 28.800 (second place)
Carla Whitfield (Level 5) Vault 9.35, Bars 6.15, Beam 7.175, Floor 8.15, All Around 30.825 (fifth place)
Olivia Davies (Level 5) Vault 9.15, Bars 5.6, Beam 6.2, Floor 6.4, All Around 27.350 (fifth place)
Riley Meyer (Level 5) Vault 8.95, Bars 6.6, Beam 6.3, Floor 7.90, All Around 29.75 (second place)
Brianna Dale (Level 5) Vault 9.35, Bars 7.3, Beam 7.575, Floor 8.55, All Around 32.775 (first place)
Emily Schaefer (Level 6) Vault 8.55, Bars 7.75, Beam 8.4, Floor 8.875, All Around 33.575 (first place)
“This season, all gymnasts learned new routines and are performing them for the first time,” head coach Christy Doak explained. “They are growing and building in their skills and improving upon their routines”.