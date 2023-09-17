Kasey and Natalie

Natalie Powell, left, and Kasey Damori, right, are co-chairs for the Rock Springs High School Parent Involvement Team (PIT). They will be attending the monthly Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees meeting to bring attention to concerns and successes of RSHS.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs residents Kasey Damori and Natalie Powell reported on behalf of the Rock Springs High School Parent Involvement Team (PIT) during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD1) board meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.

Damori and Powell are co-chairs for PIT.

