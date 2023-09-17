ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs residents Kasey Damori and Natalie Powell reported on behalf of the Rock Springs High School Parent Involvement Team (PIT) during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD1) board meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
Damori and Powell are co-chairs for PIT.
During the board meeting, they pointed out the “extremely poor condition of RSHS's main campus, including the current building indoor average temperature being 81.6 degrees,” as well as other issues that need to be addressed such as keeping restrooms open to students, high school graduation rates and most recently, the high school football program.
According to the PIT co-chairs, at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year, at the recommendation of the district’s consultants, Gene Giddings and Copper Stoll with the company “Don’t Ever Stop”, PIT was formed. RSHS Principal Glen Suppes solicited participation through a Parent Square message. The request was to participate in strategic initiatives to gain awareness about the happenings at the high school, provide parent perspective in strategic initiatives, and to get more parents involved in their students’ education. Meetings have taken place monthly since September 2022.
The PIT is not restricted to a certain number of members. All parents are invited as the meetings are open and agendas are posted in advance. The meetings are led by Damori and Powell. During the meetings, everyone has the opportunity to ask questions, gain clarification, or share concerns and successes. Both high school and district administrators have representation at the meetings, offering a really good platform for face-to-face collaboration. There are anywhere from 10 to 30 parents that regularly attend PIT monthly meetings.
“We always welcome more participation,” they said.
The purpose of the PIT is to facilitate effective communication and advocacy between the high school and the community. By serving as a collective voice, the PIT works to bring attention to both concerns and successes, fostering a sense of collaboration and partnership. Ultimately, the goal of the PIT is to strengthen relationships between parents, community members, and the school, supporting the educational success of all students.
“We hope community members will stay informed on issues, speak up when they have concerns, and be solution oriented. Strong schools mean strong communities!” they expressed.
PIT has reported to the Rocket Miner that as of Saturday, Sept. 16, Dan Selleroli, the director of facilities for SCSD1, has not yet responded to the email that was sent, nor in response to their presentation to the board.
PIT stated that Suppes sent an email to Selleroli, on Sept. 5, the night of the monthly PIT meeting, after they presented their concerns about the conditions inside the main campus. They included both Damori and Powell in the email to Selleroli.
“In the email, Mr. Suppes shared a summary of the concerns about the heat inside the school, which is negatively impacting students and staff, the cold temperatures in the winter, as well as the ability to refill water bottles and the lack of bottle refill stations at the main RSHS campus,” the PIT co-chairs explained. “It is disappointing that the person whose sole job it is to maintain the facilities of the district and RSHS is choosing not to engage in any dialogue on real concerns brought by parents, students, and RSHS staff.”
PIT co-chairs confirmed that SCSD1 hasn’t responded since the Sept. 11 board of trustees meeting.
“The lack of response from the board, administration, and high school administrators is disappointing. No one has reached out to us via email, phone, or in person,” the co-chairs revealed. “There was a SweetwaterNow article published on Sept. 12 that Mr. Suppes is quoted as saying that ‘he wasn’t aware of students passing out from the heat or getting frostbite because of extreme cold within the school building.’
“This type of hyperbole is not helpful. We are trying to find real solutions to a real problem.”
Damori and Powell expressed that it is “disheartening” to be treated dismissively, as parents and co-chairs of PIT.
“As parents, we are extremely disappointed by the apathetic attitudes we are being met with.”
They mentioned that Kelly McGovern, superintendent, had said that the district needs a new high school building, but members of PIT are concerned about the present impact that it is having on students, teachers and staff.
“A new building is years away, if it happens at all,” they said.
According to a Rocket Miner news article, a community forum was hosted by SCSD1 on April 13. During the meeting Carol Jelaco, board chair, noted that the district needs a “replacement high school.”
“We are shovel-ready,” she shared during the April 13 community forum. “We have the plans.”
However, she explained, schools are built with funds from the legislature. The Wyoming Legislature granted $90 million to the state but “one building in itself would be more than $90 million,” she said, adding that it took the district ten years to get a down-sized satellite high school.
Before the board’s executive session began on Sept. 11, McGovern pointed out that she and Selleroli have “testified to the state numerous times over the last several years,” regarding a replacement high school.
The School Facilities Commission and the School Facilities Division (SFD) of the State Construction Department will have a meeting on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 in Cheyenne, according to McGovern, noting that SCSD1 will demonstrate the need for a full replacement high school.
“We need your help,” McGovern expressed, inviting parents and students to testify with SCSD1. “Sometimes you can testify virtually. This is the perfect time to do that.”
PIT believes “we can come together and take action” to help improve the conditions of the building now, noting that the central administration building (CAB) recently got a “facelift,” including the boardroom.
“The district is finding money for some projects, and we believe we can find money to help Rock Springs High School.”
The PIT co-chairs added that there could be grant money available, and they are hoping for some dialogue about utilizing grant money such as through Renew America’s Schools Program, American Rescue Plan grants, or others.
The PIT is committed to presenting monthly at the SCSD1 board meetings.
“We believe that by giving monthly updates, it will help to bring transparency and continuance of issues as we give voice for RSHS students, teachers, staff, and parents,” they stated, mentioning that many RSHS administrators attend monthly PIT meetings, and some CAB administrators have been at the monthly PIT meetings as well.
The co-chairs shared that PIT is a parent involvement group with a clear purpose and code of conduct.
PIT’s purpose is to help get parents and the community involved, celebrate successes, raise concerns, and facilitate dialogue on how to collectively improve RSHS in a constructive manner, they added.
“One thing that sets PIT apart is that we are committed to having open, in-person dialogue with RSHS administrators, as well as any CAB administrators that sometimes attend our monthly meetings,” they pointed out.
Each PIT meeting has an agenda, they take notes at each meeting, and share those notes on their Facebook page since they “believe transparency is essential to the process.”
They also are committed to sharing monthly updates at school board meetings. In addition, they have a PIT email address where anyone can reach out to them with questions or concerns to bring to the group.
“We do believe that parents and community members are wanting better for the students of Sweetwater No. 1, and they are getting more involved in the process, and we love to see it,” they expressed.
They said, “We believe parents, students, and community members are tired of settling for ‘less than’ with our district, and especially with the high school. Whether it’s the poor condition of the building, stagnant graduation rates, low WYTOPP and ACT scores, and teacher turnover rates, we believe we can do better.
“We know that when parents are involved with their child’s education, student success increases.”
PIT believes that RSHS administrators, school board members, and CAB administrators encourage everyone’s involvement as well.
The PIT Code of Conduct includes putting students first, honesty, respect, collaboration and professionalism.
Damori is a Rock Springs native with one student attending RSHS. Professionally, she has a background in instructional design and higher education administration.
“I’m very passionate about student outcomes and student success,” Damori told the attendees and the board at the Sept. 11 meeting.
Powell has lived in various locations in the United States, but she has called Rock Springs home for 15 years. She has four kids in the district; two at the high school, one of the junior high, and one at Pilot Butte Elementary. She was a Capitol Hill staffer and a secondary teacher.
“I've invested interest in helping the district be successful for students, teachers and all staff,” said Powell.
Anyone who is interested in joining the RSHS Parent Involvement Team may contact the board co-chairs at rshspit307@gmail.com for more information or join their group on Facebook.
