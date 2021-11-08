ROCK SPRINGS -- The inaugural Business and Community Awards banquet took place Friday night at the Holiday Inn. The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.
A nominating survey was conducted last season. Investor members were asked who they thought the “Rock Stars” of the business community are.
The response was impressive.
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce received hundreds of nominees. They sent out a list of the nominees to the Chamber members and asked them to vote on who they believed was the best of those listed.
Nominations for the Entrepreneur Award were the following: Nell’s Coffee, Coal Train Coffee Depot, Elements Integrative Wellness, Native Sun and Wyoming Raised Store.
Nominations for the Small Business Award were the following: Wyo Data Security, Life Skills, Pickin’ Palace, Ascentia and Bike and Trike.
Nominations for the Excellence in Customer Service Award were the following: Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Eve’s, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, Santa Fe Southwest Grill, Sweetwater Smoke and Ascentia.
Nominations for the Community Involvement were the following: Deer Trail Assisted Living, Life Skills, Western Wyoming Beverages, Sapporo and Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
Nominations for the Industry Award were the following: Western Wyoming Community College, Simplot, Ciner, Solvay, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Genesis Alkali
Nominations for the Business of the Year Award were the following: Sapporo, Aspen Medical Center, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, Cowboy Donuts, Wyo Data Security and RSNB.
Scott Sager from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Darin Howe from Simplot and Cody Pierpoint from Cody Peirpoint State Farm won the Chamber Award.
Elements Integrative Wellness won the Entrepreneur Award.
“We couldn’t do it without the community,” Owner and Operator Kolbi McKenzie expressed. “It’s been a long, hard year but we know what we’re doing is the right thing at the right time so it’s going to be OK.
“We opened eleven days before the shutdown. It was devastating.”
She added, “We had to learn what we were allowed to do and what we couldn’t do. We had to make several adjustments but we still made it work and we received a lot of community support.”
Life Skills won the Small Business Award.
“We’re so appreciative,” said CEO Logan Meeks. “We want to celebrate our staff.
“We cherish the community. We’re going to continue to give back to the community and make the world a better place.”
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County won the Industry Award.
CEO Irene Richardson said, “It’s been an honor to serve Sweetwater County.”
Sean Valentine, CEO of Western Wyoming Beverages won the Rock Star Award.
“I’m very humbled and honored,” Valentine shared. “There are tons of rock stars and to be singled out like this is overwhelming.”
Sapporo accepted the Business of the Year Award.
“My heart is beating so fast!” Owner Jerry Zhang laughed. “I believe what goes around, comes around.”
Kelly’s Convenience Centers won the Customer Service Award.
Owner Island Richards said that “it feels great” to win the award.
"However, I didn't win this award,” Richards pointed out. “My awesome team members did. Our employees who are on the ground and working closely with our customers are the ones who brought the 'Excellence in Customer Service' award home to Kelly's Convenience Centers.
“Together with my great customers, they make what we do possible. I'd like to thank them for the great service they provide, and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for recognizing them for the great work they do."
Sapporo won the Community Involvement Award.
“No matter who you are, no matter where you are from, always love people,” Zhang advised as he accepted the award.
John Hay won the Rock Legend Award.
“I am blessed to have a wonderful, supportive family and an amazing team at RSNB,” Hay said. “Words cannot express how grateful I am.”
Commerce Bank of Wyoming won the Excellent in Community Engagement Award.
Loan assistant Tiffany Erramouspe said, “We were shocked!”
Branch manager Tiffany Kindel added, “We’re very honored. Thanks to our team.
“It feels good to give back to the community.”
Mayor Tim Kaumo not only recognized the business community but he also praised the professionals in the medical field.
“Hats off to our healthcare professionals. Their jobs aren’t easy,” Kaumo pointed out.
Kaumo’s wife Stacie added, “This community is special. Our greatest asset is our people and their commitment.”
Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee said, “Everyone is winner.”
According to Lee, the purpose of this event was to say “thank you to the business community.”
“It may sound cliché but it’s true – our people are what makes us great.”