...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West and northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
65 mph possible. Periods of snow and blowing snow could also
lower visibility and make roads slick.
* WHERE...East Sweetwater County, South Lincoln County, Rock
Springs, Green River, and Flaming Gorge.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous, as the combination of wind
and snow could greatly reduce visibility and increase the
blowover risk.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds. Consider not traveling
during this timeframe.
ROCK SPRINGS – A Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, according to a joint press release sent on Monday from Superintendent Kelly McGovern.
“During the holiday break, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were notified about social media threats of school violence in our district. The investigation culminated with the arrest of a Rock Springs juvenile on a charge of terroristic threats,” McGovern stated.
“The charge was filed in the Third Judicial District of Sweetwater County as the result of a coordinated effort with the Rock Springs Police Department, the Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.”
In the email sent via ParentSquare, McGovern stated that law enforcement and the school district will continue to investigate every report involving school violence. The consequences of the student could lead to possible expulsion.
“Those subjects involved could face severe legal and administrative consequences. Terroristic threats is a felony offense under Wyoming Law and anyone convicted of the offense could face a maximum penalty of up to 3 years imprisonment. The consequences from the Sweetwater County School District could lead to the possible expulsion of students involved in making or spreading such threats,” stated McGovern.
In the release, she encouraged everyone to work together in order to keep the students and faculty safe while at school.
McGovern stated the following:
-Please promptly report any post indicating school violence to law enforcement, an adult, or school staff member.
-Monitor any and all online activity by your child. Remind students that behind every screen is another human, just like them. There’s no such thing as posting anonymously. Words matter in all social media platforms.
-Do not share or pass on any threatening post. Many times the same information is circulated between students.
-Speak to your child about the possible consequences of creating or passing on any threat.