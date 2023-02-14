Amanda

Amanda Romero, Community Fine Arts Center assistant, adjusts one of the last pieces of artwork from Walnut Elementary now on display through Saturday, February 25, at the Community Fine Arts Center. Stagecoach Elementary students’ artwork is also on display, and parents, family and friends are encouraged to come see the colorful exhibit.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- The first Youth Arts Exhibit is hung and ready for students to bring their family and friends to see their creative artwork. Over 175 students in kindergarten through third grades from Stagecoach and Walnut Elementary Schools are featured in this display at the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) through Saturday, February 25.

Each year, exhibits of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student’s artwork highlight the celebration of National Youth Art Month. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus