Kaylee Tuttle, instructor of mathematics at Western, prepares to climb up a power pole with guidance from Lance Caldwell, power line technology instructor. Caldwell decided to host the first ever Faculty Power Pole Climb Day at Western since faculty members, mostly women, expressed interest in climbing power poles.
Hagen Jones, a student in the power line technology class, demonstrates how to properly climb a pole to participants. The inaugural Faculty Power Pole Climb Day took place on Friday, April 28, on campus.
Chelley Rezzonico, coordinator for student housing at Western, took the challenge and climbed a power pole during the inaugural Faculty Power Pole Climb Day on Friday, April 28.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
ROCK SPRINGS -- Faculty members, mostly women, from Western Wyoming Community College (Western) took a challenge to new heights.
Lance Caldwell, power line technology instructor, introduced the inaugural Faculty Power Pole Climbing Day on Friday, April 28.
Caldwell discussed safety, tools and gear before he and his graduating class guided the participants up the power poles.
He also expressed how important it is for a lineman to have good concentration skills.
“If your mind wanders up there, on a high-voltage pole, whether it’s thinking about an argument with your significant other or anything, you could make a mistake,” said Caldwell. “You may not get another chance.”
The participants experienced climbing poles with 50 pounds of tools wrapped around them.
Hagen Jones, a 2019 Farson-Eden High School graduate, will be receiving his degree in electrical instrumentation in applied science at Western on May 12.
“We have a good working relationship with everyone here,” said Jones. “This course is entertaining and very informative. It’s the only class that offers great hands-on experience before graduation.”
He added that the job is more than just climbing a pole.
“It's about going to places no one else wants to go and it's about being outdoors more than indoors,” Jones pointed out.
Keegan Lester, a powerline technology student at Western, pointed out that “having everyone’s back is very important, especially when you’re dealing with high voltage.”
Ron Wild, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power said that the course ensures the successful completion of an apprenticeship program for being a lineman.
“It's a very demanding job and there's a certain skill set that's available for those people, but you don't learn it out on the street,” said Wild. “Being a lineman isn’t easy.
“Success don’t come with an elevator – you have to take it one step at a time.”
Kim Dale, president of Western, was one of the observers on-site.
“We’re proud of this program and we’re just excited that our employees want to give this a try,” said Dale. “This is the first and only program in the state of Wyoming that can fill the need for high-wage, high-skill and high-demand jobs.”
Chelley Rezzonico, coordinator for housing and student life at Western, took advantage of the power pole climb challenge.
“I feel like I just conquered the world!” she exclaimed.
Rezzonico said that climbing a power pole gave her the rush she was seeking for.
“I signed up for it because I wanted to feel strong and powerful,” she shared. “It’s awesome we have this program here. People don’t have to go so far for training in electrical work.”