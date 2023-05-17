GREEN RIVER -- Dave Mead, executive director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, expressed his special thanks to the volunteers and others who made possible this year’s four-day Third Grade History Fair, May 9 through May 12.

Over 700 students, teachers, and parents from all over the county took part this year. Each received a guided tour of the museum, reviewed special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans, and the railroad at Centennial Park and outside the museum, and participated in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding, and simulated railroad spike-driving.

