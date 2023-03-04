SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Eighteen home school students learned about civics, government and the Wyoming and U.S. Constitutions at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum this week.

Public engagement coordinator Aidan Brady taught the special class, which included hands-on writing exercises with real feathered quill pens, metal-nibbed pens and blueberry-based ink. The students learned that the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were written with quill pens.

