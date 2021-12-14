...Snow Developing Late Tonight...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. South winds, with
gusts of 35 to 45 mph will occur as well. This will lead to
areas of blowing snow
* WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater and southeast Fremont counties.
* WHEN...11 PM Tonight through 12 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Students and faculty at Rock Springs High School are safe after a lockdown was announced at 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Nicole Bolton, human resource director of Sweetwater County School District No. 1, the lockdown was lifted just after 4 p.m. so the students will be released and able to go home or be picked up.
An investigation was made by the Rock Springs Police Department.
“We are actually are still actively trying to finish this up and I am working with the police as we speak, so we’ll release a statement in a bit, but right now, I don’t have the proper details,” she said.
Parents were notified via Parent Square that the school was in a hold at 2:53 p.m. and then at 3:11 p.m., the school was officially in a lockdown.
There are no details as to why the school went into lockdown. However, Bolton said that incident that was being investigated warranted a lockdown, according to the school district’s Standard Response Protocol (SRP).
“The very first thing for the incident we were looking into this time warranted us to do a lockdown, which is just to get the kids in the classroom behind a locked door so they weren’t out in the hallway,” Bolton said.
“We did what we needed to do based off of the guidance of the police. When we are coming out of a lockdown, we go to each classroom with an officer, unlock the door and put the kids in a hold, which means it’s business as usual in the classroom. It’s just that nobody can be out in the hallway until we can get everybody released and talk to them over the intercom.
“We released the hold, so now it’s business as usual right now.”
The Rocket Miner will keep this story updated as more information is released by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and/or the Rock Springs Police Department.