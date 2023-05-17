Before ending the 2022-2023 school year, students from Rock Springs High School began job shadowing with the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 facilities, transportation, information technology and food and nutrition services departments. Front Row is Brody Hooper and Andrew Laurdisen. Middle Row, left to right are Joe Clingenpeel, Michael Reed, Leanne Chesnovar, William Parker, Crystal Richardson, Stephanie Tolman, Angie Erramouspe, Kayci Arnoldi, Weston Cockley, Jodie Garner, Ryan Hollinger, Cody Pierntoni, Greg Buel, Steve Pacheco, Kelly McGovern, Kadin Shubert, Ben Straka and Shane Arcoren. Back Row, from left to right are John Spicer, Christian Celis, Mathew Sleight, Marocs Perez, Ariya Burdette, Kaden Ainscough, Jace Pluhar, Dallas Stewart, Austin Rodgers, Landen Peebels, Jose Romero and Sam Kelly.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County School District No. 1
ROCK SPRINGS -- Students from Rock Springs High School began job shadowing with the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 facilities, transportation, information technology and food and nutrition services departments on March 31, 2023.
Students from RSHS are paired with employees from these departments and have the opportunity to learn skills in an on-the-job environment. The job shadowing program that SCSD1 has implemented this year, will continue into their career technical education academy during the 23-24 school year. RSHS and the Career Technical Education (CTE) Academy aim to help students gain the skills, attitude and experiences, while in the high school setting that are needed to the post-secondary and/ or workforce ready.
According to Hope Downs-Lewis, an assistant principal at RSHS, this year is the first time the district has piloted the job shadowing program. The students were selected based on availability.
“Moving forward to next year, the job shadowing opportunities will be a part of our CTE Academy, which students had to formally apply and interview for and will align to their career pathways.”
Lewis said that even though they began piloting their first job shadowing experience on March 31, within their CTE Academy, job shadowing has been a part of their other academies since they began several years ago.
“Job shadowing with the district departments was something that Superintendent McGovern was really excited about and was instrumental in pushing it forward,” said Lewis. “We love to have kids experience things they are interested in in an on-the-job environment within our own district and hope that someday, they will consider applying for open positions and work for the district.
“Our district is a great place to work, and we hope to provide career opportunities to our graduates.”
