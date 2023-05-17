team shot

Before ending the 2022-2023 school year, students from Rock Springs High School began job shadowing with the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 facilities, transportation, information technology and food and nutrition services departments. Front Row is Brody Hooper and Andrew Laurdisen. Middle Row, left to right are Joe Clingenpeel, Michael Reed, Leanne Chesnovar, William Parker, Crystal Richardson, Stephanie Tolman, Angie Erramouspe, Kayci Arnoldi, Weston Cockley, Jodie Garner, Ryan Hollinger, Cody Pierntoni, Greg Buel, Steve Pacheco, Kelly McGovern, Kadin Shubert, Ben Straka and Shane Arcoren. Back Row, from left to right are John Spicer, Christian Celis, Mathew Sleight, Marocs Perez, Ariya Burdette, Kaden Ainscough, Jace Pluhar, Dallas Stewart, Austin Rodgers, Landen Peebels, Jose Romero and Sam Kelly.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County School District No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS -- Students from Rock Springs High School began job shadowing with the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 facilities, transportation, information technology and food and nutrition services departments on March 31, 2023.

Students from RSHS are paired with employees from these departments and have the opportunity to learn skills in an on-the-job environment. The job shadowing program that SCSD1 has implemented this year, will continue into their career technical education academy during the 23-24 school year. RSHS and the Career Technical Education (CTE) Academy aim to help students gain the skills, attitude and experiences, while in the high school setting that are needed to the post-secondary and/ or workforce ready.

