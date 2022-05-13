...Strong Wind Gusts this afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
Gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the higher elevations.
* WHERE...Much of central and southern Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 7 pm this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There
will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Landry Roskelley, an authority on Plains Indian history and culture, does his presentations inside his own tipi, which he brings to every history fair event.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museaum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Over 700 students from all over the county took part this year. Each received a guided tour of the museum, reviewed special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans and the railroad at Centennial Park. They participated in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding and simulated railroad spike-driving.
Dave Mead, executive director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, expressed his special thanks to the volunteers and others who made possible this year’s four-day third grade history fair, May 10 through May 13.
Among the volunteers who made this year’s event possible:
Bud Allen
Stan Blake
Diane Butler
Sarah Crow
Dennis Freeman
Mike Masterson
Richelle Rawlings-Carroll
Landry Roskelley
Emilio Sanchez
Madeline Trujillo-Hamel
Carrie Tuttle
Mead also expressed his appreciation to Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2, which provided bus transportation for the students; Brad Raney, Debbie Hansen, and Chuck Bryan of Green River Parks & Recreation, for making possible the use of Centennial Park; Community Service Officer Ashton Robinson of the Green River Police Department, Assistant Chief Larry Erdmann of the Green River Fire Department; Jarod Ball, Adam Rodabaugh, Marshall Burt, and Anna Rywelski of the Union Pacific Railroad; the Tynsky Law Office and special thanks to Bill Taliaferro for the use of his sheep camp.