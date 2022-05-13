SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Over 700 students from all over the county took part this year. Each received a guided tour of the museum, reviewed special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans and the railroad at Centennial Park. They participated in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding and simulated railroad spike-driving.

Dave Mead, executive director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, expressed his special thanks to the volunteers and others who made possible this year’s four-day third grade history fair, May 10 through May 13.

Among the volunteers who made this year’s event possible:

Bud Allen

Stan Blake

Diane Butler

Sarah Crow

Dennis Freeman

Mike Masterson

Richelle Rawlings-Carroll

Landry Roskelley

Emilio Sanchez

Madeline Trujillo-Hamel

Carrie Tuttle

Mead also expressed his appreciation to Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2, which provided bus transportation for the students; Brad Raney, Debbie Hansen, and Chuck Bryan of Green River Parks & Recreation, for making possible the use of Centennial Park; Community Service Officer Ashton Robinson of the Green River Police Department, Assistant Chief Larry Erdmann of the Green River Fire Department; Jarod Ball, Adam Rodabaugh, Marshall Burt, and Anna Rywelski of the Union Pacific Railroad; the Tynsky Law Office and special thanks to Bill Taliaferro for the use of his sheep camp.

