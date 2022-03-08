...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County including Rock Springs and Green
River.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is
expected after midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult in rural areas, including
along Interstate 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions go to wyoroad.info or call 5 1 1.
Green River High School jazz band students played "Work Song" by Nate Addlery as part of the Music in Our School Month presentation Tuesday night during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting.
Green River High School choir singers sang Frank Sinatra's "My Funny Valentine" during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting Tuesday night. The performance was in recognition of Music in Our Schools Month.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain
GREEN RIVER – It's not often participants have the opportunity to listen to live music during a board meeting.
Music in Our Schools Month gave the students a reason to celebrate and take the stage, or the floor in this case, during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting on Tuesday.
Harmony spread throughout the conference room as nine vocalists from the Green River High School choir sang, in acapella, Frank Sinatra’s “My Funny Valentine.”
Four GRHS jazz band members played “Work Song” by Nat Addlery. It featured a trumpet soloist and saxophone soloist. The percussionist and bass guitarist also stole the show.
After the performance, board member Rachelle Morris read the proclamation.
The proclamation states that for more than thirty years the National Association of Music Education has designated March as Music in Our Schools Month, encouraging communities across the nation to focus on music education.
It also states that music education is part of a well-rounded education for every student.
The purpose of this celebration is to raise awareness for the lasting and positive impact of music education for the academic, personal and professional growth of students.
“Schools are where students should have access to music,” Morris read. “Music educators, students and the community throughout Wyoming demonstate the importance of quality music education programs for the lives of young people.”
The proclamation invites Wyoming to celebrate the power of music education.
“Music education is an essential part to every student’s well-rounded education,” Morris concluded.
She praised the music students for their accomplishments.
“I’ve never been less than impressed with the music abilities and the talent our community holds,” she expressed. “You guys rock. You’re amazing musicians. Don’t ever give that up.”
GRHS band director Quinn Kalinski was especially pleased with the reading of the proclamation.
“It’s exciting to have the students and all the great music programs coming to life,” said Kalinski. “It’s a nice way to get the public’s attention.
“A lot of kids are involved in music and it’s important to them.”