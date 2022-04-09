Exp Students SR
GREEN RIVER -- Expedition Academy students worked for two hours on Friday on two separate projects as part of their community service requirements.

According to Principal Ralph Obray the students spent two hours cleaning up the Carl T Williams shooting range. A second set of students cleaned up an area of Highway 530 near Buckboard Marina.

Obray said that students attending Expedition Academy must do five hours of community service a quarter, which is 20 hours per school year. The school currently has 42 students.

He said the students enjoy giving back to the community.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust thanked the students for their service and said “community service is so important to the City which just makes our community better.”

