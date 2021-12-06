Stuff the Bus is accepting donations By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2nd annual Stuff the Bus toy drive is accepting donations at Standard Motors, 1154 Dewar Drive. For every toy donation, donors will receive a raffle ticket for their chances to win a door prize. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – Families are struggling to make ends meet this holiday season.The crew at Refresh Auto Credit (Standard Motors) wants to make Christmas a little easier for those who can’t afford gifts.The 2nd annual Stuff the Bus toy fundraiser is accepting donations from various community members and businesses.Last year, with the help from local businesses and Sweetwater County communities, LeBus and Standard Motor was able to pass out toys to over 200 children.“We’re hoping to help more than last year,” Finance Manager Mitch Gilliam said.With every donated toy, the donor will receive a raffle ticket for their chance to win prizes such as a PlayStation 5, 84 inch big-screen television and a firearm.To nominate children for this fundraiser, go to Standard Motors, 1154 Dewar Drive and put their names on the decorated tree in the office.“It helps the community out,” Gilliam pointed out. “It’s been a tough two years.”The deadline to donate toys to Stuff the Bus is Dec. 22. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Coach Rosette announces 2021-22 Rock Springs boys’ basketball roster Brenli Jenkins headlines 2021-22 Lady Tigers' varsity roster Coach Ivie announces 2021-22 Green River boys' basketball roster Births for Sept. 14 through Nov. 17 Festival of Trees: Holiday love from above Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.