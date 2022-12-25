ROCK SPRINGS – A local car dealership gave children the opportunity to go on a toy spree on Friday, Dec. 23, in Rock Springs.
Standard Motor, Refresh Auto Credit and Zanetti Bus Lines held their 3rd annual Stuff the Bus.
The first family arrived two hours early to get the first spot in line. They waited patiently in their vehicle to receive permission to drive onto the property and park next to a bus load of toys.
According to Mitch Gilliam, finance manager, 412 children were nominated to participate in the event.
“It’s all about the kids,” said Gilliam. “Families all over Sweetwater County have been dealing with hardships. This year, especially, has been difficult because no one’s received a stimulus check or some kind of assistance that could help them give their kids a nice Christmas.”
Gilliam recalls seeing an Angel Tree in the community with the names of 60 children on it.
“Folks are having a tough year,” he shared. “We love doing this. It feels good. We couldn’t do it without Santa and his gang.”
In festive attire, volunteers from the Rock Springs High School drama club served hot chocolate and cocoa to those waiting in their cars for their turn on the bus. Volunteers also took turns catching The Grinch stealing gifts from under the decorated tree in the lobby and they helped with the traffic flow.
“I like how the kids’ emotions just pop out during this event,” said Emiliano Gonzalez, one of the Stuff the Bus volunteers. “It makes me happy to see them happy.”
Rock Springs resident Jamie Amrine and her family claimed their spot in line at 10 a.m. Her children, 4-years-old to 14 years-old, were still excited to look at the toys, in spite of the lengthy wait.
This year hasn’t been kind to Amrine. She lost her job due to COVID-19 in July. Supporting her family has been a challenge.
“I’m trying to give my kids Christmas,” said Amrine. “I got a new job, but I’m still trying to catch up.”
Raffle prizes for toy contributors included a Sony PlayStation and virtual reality headset, a Smith and Wesson 500 and a MacBook Pro.
Rock Springs resident Thomas Garrey has been living in Sweetwater County for 30 years. He enjoys living in southwest Wyoming with his family, especially during the holiday season, because “so many businesses and organizations help those in need.”
“Stuff the Bus is a great event,” said Garrey. “We hope it will continue for many years in this community.”
Garrey and his wife, Mary, the first family in line, were taking turns holding their 19-month-old daughter, Zannalee, in the front seat. Their other two children, MaraBella, 9, and Jaydin, 11, were waiting quietly in the back seat.
The Grinch was suspected of leaving a stalled vehicle on the property, blocking the entrance, but as soon as representatives were able to move it, the race for toys began.
Each family member was allowed five minutes to choose three toys on the bus.
“Families need all the help they can get this year,” Garrey shared. “These guys do an awesome job making Christmas a little bit better for all.”