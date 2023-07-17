Stephanie

Last year's Stuff the Bus took place at WyoData Security Inc., located at 100 Blair Ave., in Rock Springs. This is a non-profit organization that gathers school supplies for children in Sweetwater County.

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Donation Station is a non-profit organization that gathers school supplies for children in Sweetwater County. Their main event is “Stuff the Bus.” They have continued to help the community for the past 13 years.

According to Stephanie Current, treasurer for Stuff the Bus, these supplies are needed for the annual drive:

