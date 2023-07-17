Last year's Stuff the Bus took place at WyoData Security Inc., located at 100 Blair Ave., in Rock Springs. This is a non-profit organization that gathers school supplies for children in Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Donation Station is a non-profit organization that gathers school supplies for children in Sweetwater County. Their main event is “Stuff the Bus.” They have continued to help the community for the past 13 years.
According to Stephanie Current, treasurer for Stuff the Bus, these supplies are needed for the annual drive:
- Backpacks - #1 needed item
- Dry Erase Markers (thin or chisele)
- Kleenex
- Ziploc Bags
- Calculators
- Binders
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Headphones
- Pencil Box Pouch
- Highlighters
- Glue Sticks
- Scissors
- Pens, Pencils and Crayons
“Every summer, we are able to help students go to school with full backpacks,” said Current. “Students leave with smiles, and they are excited for a new school year.
“This is one of the best feelings in the world!”
She added, “We couldn't help students without the support of our amazing community! Staples has gone above and beyond to help me. Walmart and Walgreens are excited for their collection days. We have over 25 businesses who have collection boxed throughout the community, collecting supplies for us.”
Current mentioned that the organization is also beginning to receive monetary donations from additional businesses.
“The support is what makes everything we do possible. Also, we have an amazing group of volunteers! We run this program entirely by volunteers. They are put in countless hours to make each summer a success!”
Citizens can take their donations to the following locations:
- Tuesday, July 25, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Staples
- Wednesday, July 26, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Staples
- Friday, July 28, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Walgreens
- Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Walmart
- Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Walmart
Distribution Days will be announced soon. The organization is planning to host them by the first week of August.
Collection boxes are found throughout the community through the month of July:
Rock Springs
- Rock Springs Library
- White Mountain Library
- Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
- SCM Catholic Church
- Smith’s
- Walgreens
- Family Dollar
- Aspen Mountain Medical Center
- RSNB – Main Branch
- RSNB – West Branch
- Staples
- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Central Administration Building