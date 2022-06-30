SWEETWATER COUNTY – Who says there’s nothing to do in our communities? Go to a concert, parade or participate in an ongoing, month-long hunt such as Where’s Waldo?
Find the elusive character, who is hidden in dozens of businesses in the historic district of Rock Springs. Participants can pick up a “Find Waldo” stamp card at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs and collect a store stamp or signature for each Waldo they locate. Grand finale parties with prizes will be held too. This community-wide event is happening until July 31.
Saturday, July 2:
Sport Mod Star-Spangled Special, Sweetwater Speedway, 6 p.m. — 11:45 p.m
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 4:
Liberty Parade, Gateway Blvd., Rock Springs, 10 a.m.
Food Truck Fair, 11 a.m, Rock Springs Chamber Park
Tuesday, July 5:
Brown Bag Concert featuring Rupert Wates, 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6:
Concert in the Park featuring EIO Band, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.
Barrel Race, 5:30 p.m., Sweetwater Events Center
Thursday, July 7:
Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Paint & Create, “Stars and Stripes,” Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 6 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8:
RC Dirt Oval Race, Sweetwater R/C Park, 5 p.m. — 10 p.m.
The Importance of Being Earnest auditions, Broadway Theater, 6 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 9:
International Days, Bunning Park, 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Rock Springs Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., White Mountain Golf Course
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 10:
Young at Heart 14th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser, White Mountain Golf Course, 8 a.m.
Monday, July 11:
TIPS On-premise classes, 12 p.m., American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 — Rock Springs
Tuesday, July 12:
Brown Bag Concert featuring Micah Paisley, 333 Broadway St., Downtown Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13:
WyoGives (online), 12 a.m. — 11:59 p.m.
Concert in the Park featuring Stones Throe, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 14:
Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Beach Canvas Painting Class, Johnny Mac’s, 2012 Dewar Dr. 6 p.m. (Fee: $30)
Rock Springs Chamber Membership Connections Luncheon, 12 p.m., Holiday Inn
Business After Business with The 307 Real Estate Group, 426 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Friday, July 15:
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 16:
Outlaw Derby Car Show, Western Wyoming Community College, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Luau Party and Cornhole with Damn Straight LIVE, Bombers, 1549 Elk St., 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19:
Brown Bag Concert featuring Joe Barbuto, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20:
Concert in the Park featuring Marc Berger and RIDE, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26:
Brown Bag Concert, featuring Dave Pedri, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27:
Concert in the Park featuring ZamTrip, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 29:
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 30:
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.