The 14th annual Young at Heart Golf Tournament fundraiser takes place on July 10 2022.

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Who says there’s nothing to do in our communities? Go to a concert, parade or participate in an ongoing, month-long hunt such as Where’s Waldo?

Find the elusive character, who is hidden in dozens of businesses in the historic district of Rock Springs. Participants can pick up a “Find Waldo” stamp card at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs and collect a store stamp or signature for each Waldo they locate. Grand finale parties with prizes will be held too. This community-wide event is happening until July 31.

Saturday, July 2:

Sport Mod Star-Spangled Special, Sweetwater Speedway, 6 p.m. — 11:45 p.m

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 4:

Liberty Parade, Gateway Blvd., Rock Springs, 10 a.m.

Food Truck Fair, 11 a.m, Rock Springs Chamber Park

Tuesday, July 5:

Brown Bag Concert featuring Rupert Wates, 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6:

Concert in the Park featuring EIO Band, 7 p.m.

Barrel Race, 5:30 p.m., Sweetwater Events Center

Thursday, July 7:

Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Paint & Create, “Stars and Stripes,” Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 6 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8:

RC Dirt Oval Race, Sweetwater R/C Park, 5 p.m. — 10 p.m.

The Importance of Being Earnest auditions, Broadway Theater, 6 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9:

International Days, Bunning Park, 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Rock Springs Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., White Mountain Golf Course

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 10:

Young at Heart 14th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser, White Mountain Golf Course, 8 a.m.

Monday, July 11:

TIPS On-premise classes, 12 p.m., American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 — Rock Springs

Tuesday, July 12:

Brown Bag Concert featuring Micah Paisley, 333 Broadway St., Downtown Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13:

WyoGives (online), 12 a.m. — 11:59 p.m.

Concert in the Park featuring Stones Throe, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 14:

Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Beach Canvas Painting Class, Johnny Mac’s, 2012 Dewar Dr. 6 p.m. (Fee: $30)

Rock Springs Chamber Membership Connections Luncheon, 12 p.m., Holiday Inn

Business After Business with The 307 Real Estate Group, 426 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Friday, July 15:

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 16:

Outlaw Derby Car Show, Western Wyoming Community College, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Luau Party and Cornhole with Damn Straight LIVE, Bombers, 1549 Elk St., 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19:

Brown Bag Concert featuring Joe Barbuto, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20:

Concert in the Park featuring Marc Berger and RIDE, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26:

Brown Bag Concert, featuring Dave Pedri, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27:

Concert in the Park featuring ZamTrip, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29:

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30:

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

