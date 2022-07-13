SWEETWATER COUNTY – Who says there’s nothing to do in our communities? Go to a concert, parade or participate in an ongoing, month-long hunt such as Where’s Waldo?
Find the elusive character, who is hidden in dozens of businesses in the historic district of Rock Springs. Participants can pick up a “Find Waldo” stamp card at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs and collect a store stamp or signature for each Waldo they locate. Grand finale parties with prizes will be held too. This community-wide event is happening until July 31.
Wednesday, July 13:
Art Underground Ribbon-Cutting, downtown Rock Springs,4 p.m.
Farmer’s Market, Ace Hardware parking lot, Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
WyoGives (online), 12 a.m. — 11:59 p.m.
Concert in the Park featuring Stones Throe, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 14:
Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Beach Canvas Painting Class, Johnny Mac’s, 2012 Dewar Dr. 6 p.m. (Fee: $30)
Rock Springs Chamber Membership Connections Luncheon, 12 p.m., Holiday Inn
Business After Business with The 307 Real Estate Group, 426 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.
13th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Banquet with the Freedom Riders, featuring DanO K, Eagles Aerie 151, 7 p.m.
Customer Appreciation Luncheon, Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Friday, July 15:
Green River Strong Fundraiser, featuring Wyoming Raised. 6 p.m.
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 16:
Outlaw Derby Car Show, Western Wyoming Community College, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Green River Strong Fundraiser, featuring Anabolic Audio (8 p.m.- 9 p.m.) and Atlas Falls (9 p.m.)
Luau Party and Cornhole with Damn Straight LIVE, Bombers, 1549 Elk St., 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19:
Brown Bag Concert featuring Joe Barbuto, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20:
Farmer’s Market, Ace Hardware parking lot, Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Concert in the Park featuring Marc Berger and RIDE, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 21:
Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26:
Brown Bag Concert, featuring Dave Pedri, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27:
Concert in the Park featuring ZamTrip, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Farmer’s Market, Ace Hardware parking lot, Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 28:
Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Friday, July 29:
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 30:
Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.