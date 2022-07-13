Andi

Rock Springs resident Andrea Nations receives a cold, tasty, fruity beverage from one of the vendors at Main Street Market in downtown Rock Springs. Main Street Market takes place on South Main Street every Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until September.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Who says there’s nothing to do in our communities? Go to a concert, parade or participate in an ongoing, month-long hunt such as Where’s Waldo?

Find the elusive character, who is hidden in dozens of businesses in the historic district of Rock Springs. Participants can pick up a “Find Waldo” stamp card at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs and collect a store stamp or signature for each Waldo they locate. Grand finale parties with prizes will be held too. This community-wide event is happening until July 31.

Wednesday, July 13:

Art Underground Ribbon-Cutting, downtown Rock Springs,4 p.m.

Farmer’s Market, Ace Hardware parking lot, Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

WyoGives (online), 12 a.m. — 11:59 p.m.

Concert in the Park featuring Stones Throe, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 14:

Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Beach Canvas Painting Class, Johnny Mac’s, 2012 Dewar Dr. 6 p.m. (Fee: $30)

Rock Springs Chamber Membership Connections Luncheon, 12 p.m., Holiday Inn

Business After Business with The 307 Real Estate Group, 426 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.

13th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Banquet with the Freedom Riders, featuring DanO K, Eagles Aerie 151, 7 p.m.

Customer Appreciation Luncheon, Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 15:

Green River Strong Fundraiser, featuring Wyoming Raised. 6 p.m.

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 16:

Outlaw Derby Car Show, Western Wyoming Community College, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Green River Strong Fundraiser, featuring Anabolic Audio (8 p.m.- 9 p.m.) and Atlas Falls (9 p.m.)

Luau Party and Cornhole with Damn Straight LIVE, Bombers, 1549 Elk St., 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19:

Brown Bag Concert featuring Joe Barbuto, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20:

Farmer’s Market, Ace Hardware parking lot, Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Concert in the Park featuring Marc Berger and RIDE, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 21:

Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26:

Brown Bag Concert, featuring Dave Pedri, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs 12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27:

Concert in the Park featuring ZamTrip, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

Farmer’s Market, Ace Hardware parking lot, Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 28:

Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29:

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30:

Karoke Night, Saddle-Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., 8 p.m.

