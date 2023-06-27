dog in boat

Aspen, a Rock Springs fur-resident, enjoys a boat ride with her companions in Sweetwater County. The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office has announced that upcoming recreational boat safety training classes are going to be held in the training room at the Sweetwater County Justice Center, located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. 

 Photo Courtesy of Dannie Fitzgerald

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The sheriff’s office marine unit is pleased to announce its upcoming recreational boat safety training classes.

This year, the sheriff’s office marine unit is offering both a basic boating safety class and an advanced boating operations class. The basic training course is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. The advanced training course is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

