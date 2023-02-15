ROCK SPRINGS – Students and employees of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 may benefit from a district-operated preschool and daycare soon.
Kelly McGovern, superintendent for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, presented a proposal for a district pre-school and daycare program during the district’s regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
“Not many districts have implemented this so far,” said McGovern. “Timing is everything as we move forward. It’s a good time to take the district to the next level and address the district’s needs.”
McGovern pointed out. “These ideas are not ways to hurt providers who are currently in our community.”
She added, “It is not to hurt small pre-schools that are in business and it is not to hurt daycare providers. What we are doing is simply addressing a need that we know our community has, in spite of some of things that are currently in place.”
The ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grant would help bring this proposal to life.
McGovern’s presentation of the proposal included data as proof that there is a need for an early childhood education program in addition to Head Start, such as showing learning loss, which is one of the requirements for the grant.
In the data, it shows 70% of kindergarten students were reading at grade level during the 2018-2019 school year. By the time the students were in the third grade during the 2021-2022 school year, 55% of those students were reading at grade level. McGovern mentioned that it is the goal to have 85% of students to be able to read at grade level.
The WYTOPP scores in the areas of reading fell with students, 3rd through the 5th grade, since the 2018-2019 school year. For instance, third graders during the 2018-2019 school year were at 58.45%. By the time they were fifth graders during the 2021-2022 school year, that score fell down to 47.63%. These scores are used to measure the standards that the state of Wyoming has determined that students need to know and be able to do.
McGovern pointed out that the district wants the proposal to also be a “retention and recruitment strategy for us to support our employees, to fill open positions, and be able to give back to our community,”
Based on the district’s data, the district has been unable to fill several positions.
“It's been very difficult when you try to run an organization and you have so many open positions and then try to meet all the needs that our kids deserve on a daily basis,” she said.
Based on the data, in 2021, the district had 11.5 certified positions that were opened on the first day of school. They closed six of them and put in five long-term, full-time substitutes.
“And let me say, that some of our long-term subs absolutely, 100%, need to go back to school and get their teaching degree,” McGovern expressed. “We appreciate what they are doing, 100%, and we appreciate the jobs that they're trying to do and walk in those shoes as a regular teacher would.”
On the first day of the current school year, McGovern showed that there were 52 openings.
“The gap we have is increasing and it’s in all areas,” she explained. “It is also affecting our classified staff.”
At the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, there were as many as 27 opened para-professional positions and ten bus routes did not have a bus driver, as well.
“Some of our mechanics were driving and I know our director, our assistant director and our office staff have also pitched in to help drive,” she revealed.
McGovern pointed out that there were seven nutrition services positions the district could not fill, not even with substitutes, on the very first day of school for students to get breakfast and lunch.
The proposal will go before the board of education to make an informed-based decision.
“Pending board approval, there’s a lot of work we need to do to get it going.”
McGovern said that providing a district daycare and pre-school for students also serves as a drop-out prevention strategy.
“We would like to have the district daycare available for students who are parents as well,” she said. “It will provide an opportunity for those students to go to school and not have to worry about childcare.”
SCSD No. 1 students would not be obligated to pay for the district daycare.
Grandparents who are legal guardians and employees of SCSD No. 1 would also eligible.
A survey, which was sent to the district staff to measure their support for the district daycare, revealed that almost 98% of the district staff would support the district daycare and pre-school at Overland School.
The survey indicated that 81% of the district’s staff said that they don't have kids that are preschool age, but out the 19% that do, 17.6% of that said they would be interested in using the daycare services for their child.
McGovern told the board that she wants the daycare to be as cost-neutral as they can.
“This is not a revenue-maker for Sweetwater One or the daycare,” she said. “Truly, the idea is to sustain this and to provide something that our staff desperately needs, that our community has a need because they’re unable to meet the demand and to support our staff by having people care for their kids during the day, so they can do a great job working for us.”
Daily rate for the daycare hasn’t been determined yet, but staff members could have the option to have the cost deducted automatically from their pay.
Meals from nutritional services would be available for the children at the daycare.
The proposal includes occupying three classrooms with 20 students in each classroom, which would cost $650,250.
The start-up personnel cost of daycare classrooms would be $1,243, 250.
“I think we know there’s a need and certainly some interest so I think the motion is to authorize the superintendent to move forward,” said Carol Jelaco, SCSD No. 1 board chair before the vote.
The board unanimously passed the motion to authorize the superintendent of schools to implement a district preschool and an employee and student daycare early childhood program at Overland Elementary.
Members of the board also passed a motion to approve a certified Overland Elementary principal/executive director of Head Start position.
Jelaco said, “I think it makes perfect sense to have a certified administrator in charge of an early education building.”