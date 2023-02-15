Overland School

If approved for the grant, a new district pre-school and daycare for students and employees of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will fill up three classrooms at Overland Elementary. Recent data has showed a need for an early childhood program, in addition to the Head Start program.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Students and employees of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 may benefit from a district-operated preschool and daycare soon.

Kelly McGovern, superintendent for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, presented a proposal for a district pre-school and daycare program during the district’s regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.

