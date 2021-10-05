ROCK SPRINGS -- The resolution to support the Amtrak Passenger Rail Expansion in the city of Rock Springs and Southwest Wyoming was approved at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Oct. 5.
Amtrak, a passenger railroad service, provides medium and long-distance inter-city rail service in the contiguous United States and to nine cities in Canada.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to bring back passenger rail service," Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said.
Kaumo said that it will benefit businesses and will "help stir up activity and sales tax generation."
The resolution provides additional benefits of the Amtrak expansion like connecting major cities to smaller communities, providing alternate transportation options in areas without city bus services and providing a mode of transportation that is three times more efficient in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traveling by car.
For those having to travel long distances, like students, Kaumo said that the reintroduction of Amtrak into the area would be immensely beneficial to them.
"If you're traveling back and forth from Salt Lake or Laramie for school, this could be a whole lot easier than driving on the interstate," Kaumo said. 'We know that very often the interstate gets shut down in the wintertime. For students to be able to jump on a train and travel back to Rock Springs safely would be great."
Previously, Amtrak had a presence in Sweetwater County in the 1990s. Kaumo said that he thinks that if Amtrak were to return, it would be an even bigger deal now than it was back then.
"In the 90s, people liked to drive their own cars. Fuel wasn't as expensive back then either. Now days, people are looking for all types of different forms of transportation," Kaumo said. "I think it'll be an even bigger hit with the public now."
Moving forward, Kaumo said that they are trying to get neighboring communities onboard to help move the process along.
"From the people I've spoken with so far, I have not heard one negative thing about this. So, once we have the support, we're going to meet with our legislators to see if we can move this to the next level."
President Biden has also voiced his interest in "sparking the second great railroad revolution."