ROCK SPRINGS – Attendees placed their bets during the Memorial Hospital Foundation's second annual “Casino Night” fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Western Atrium at Western Wyoming Community College.
According to Tiffany Marshall, the foundation’s executive director, this year’s “Casino Night” was the last fundraiser for the daVinci Robot.
The foundation and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have partnered to bring robotic assisted surgery to Southwest Wyoming. This particular robot will assist with surgical procedures for general surgery, OBGYN and urology. Patients will experience faster recovery time with less pain.
As their highly skilled surgeons still have full control, the daVinci Robot will provide an innovative platform to perform minimally invasive surgeries better.
The system provides a crystal-clear 3D view of the surgical area, magnifying 10 times what the human eye can see. Since the space will be amplified, surgeons will be able to use smaller medical tools with exact precision.
Marshall said that surgeries are currently being assisted by the daVinci Robot.
“They’ve all been very successful,” said Marshall, noting that Dr. Brianne Crofts and Dr. Augusto Jaimas have been enjoying it. “Our patients had great experiences and the recovery has been fabulous. We’re excited that we were able to bring that and we’re very thankful the community supported us to bring that here.”
She added that the proceeds from “Casino Night” will go towards paying the 5-year lease for the daVinci Robot.
“Moving forward, we’re going to pick another project and hit the ground running again,” she said.
Common Cents Casino Parties, a Utah based business, provided the three-hour game time. They run multiple events nightly. Not only did they deal like Las Vegas professionals, they made sure the attendees had fun at the same time.
